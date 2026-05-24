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Ehlers’ OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

  
Published May 23, 2026 10:14 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nikolaj Ehlers got loose up the center of the ice and popped the puck past Jakub Dobes at 3:29 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night to level the Eastern Conference Final at one game apiece.

Ehlers scored twice for the Eastern Conference’s top seed, the first with a highlight-reel individual effort in the second period against two Montreal defenders.

And when the game went to OT, the guy the Hurricanes landed as a sought-after free agent carried them to the finish line.

Eric Robinson also scored for Carolina, while Josh Anderson scored twice for Montreal.

The series shifts to Canada for Monday’s Game 3.