 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
U.S. track and field stars Noah Lyles, Ezra Frech sport Hugo Boss at Milan Fashion Week
Golf Past Open Champions
Nicklaus pays tribute to the late Sir Michael Bonallack
USA Gymnastics Championships
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

Dame_Lillard.jpg
Lillard ‘locks down’ first-round value post-trade
nbc_rbs_aytonnurkicfantasyrank_230927.jpg
Ranking Ayton, Nurkic following Lillard trade
nbc_pftpm_nflfulltimeoffv2_230927.jpg
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
U.S. track and field stars Noah Lyles, Ezra Frech sport Hugo Boss at Milan Fashion Week
Golf Past Open Champions
Nicklaus pays tribute to the late Sir Michael Bonallack
USA Gymnastics Championships
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

Top Clips

Dame_Lillard.jpg
Lillard ‘locks down’ first-round value post-trade
nbc_rbs_aytonnurkicfantasyrank_230927.jpg
Ranking Ayton, Nurkic following Lillard trade
nbc_pftpm_nflfulltimeoffv2_230927.jpg
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Flames center Mikael Backlund signs 2-year extension, named captain

  
Published September 27, 2023 08:58 PM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames

Apr 2, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) skates during the warmup period against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) Mikael Backlund signed a two-year, $9-million extension with the Calgary Flames and was named captain, the team announced Wednesday.

Backlund would have become an unrestricted free agent next summer without an extension.

The 34-year-old center from Sweden posted a career year in 2022-23 with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games.

“The reason he’s still here and he’s playing at a high level, had the best year of his career last year was because he does everything right, off the ice, on the ice, to take care of himself,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said.

Backlund has played his entire 908-game NHL career with Calgary and is the longest-tenured skater on the Flames. He made his debut on Jan. 8, 2009.

During that time he played under two longtime influential captains in Jarome Iginla and Mark Giordano. He said their leadership style left an impression.

“Jarome and Gio weren’t the guys that were talking for the full intermission,” Backlund said. “But when there was something needed to be said, they said it.

“Everyone respected them so much, and when they talked everyone was listening and we were quiet. So that’s something I’m going to gain here with my teammates.”

Backlund is 21st captain in franchise history and the first player to wear the “C” for Calgary since Giordano was taken in the 2021 expansion draft by the Seattle Kraken.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl