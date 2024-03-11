 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Long: Victory celebration at Phoenix was a long time coming
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett wins Puerto Rico Open, qualifies for The Players
Cologuard Classic - Final Round
Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Cink struggles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Long: Victory celebration at Phoenix was a long time coming
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett wins Puerto Rico Open, qualifies for The Players
Cologuard Classic - Final Round
Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Cink struggles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Flyers coach Tortorella suspended 2 games for refusing to leave bench after game misconduct

  
Published March 10, 2024 09:11 PM
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 12: Head Coach of the Philadelphia Flyers John Tortorella watches the play on the ice during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on February 12, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHLI via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was suspended for two games and fined $50,000 by the NHL on Sunday for unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after a game misconduct.

Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving the game misconduct and a bench minor early in the Flyers’ 7-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honored, he lasted just 10:49 into the game before receiving the penalties right after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0.

Tortorella expressed displeasure toward the officials, and then repeatedly told referees Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader that he would not leave. He relented after a couple minutes and headed to the locker room. Tortorella was replaced by associate coach Brad Shaw.

Tortorella will miss homes games Tuesday night against San Jose and Thursday night against Toronto.