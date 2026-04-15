Jesper Wallstedt is giving the playoff-bound Wild a boost in goal, no matter how his name is spelled

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jesper Wallstedt let in a goal on a power play against the Minnesota Wild in the first period, looked up at the scoreboard to quickly analyze the replay, and realized something wasn’t right.

The name on the back of his green jersey was misspelled: W-a-l-l-s-t-e-a-d.

“An April Fool’s joke,” Wallstedt said after beating the Anaheim Ducks, “but a little late.”

So he’s sure this was a classic rookie prank and not an honest manufacturing mistake?

“Yeah, 100%. I don’t know exactly who it is, but obviously I have a feeling of who it could be,” said Wallstedt, suggesting fellow goalie Filip Gustavsson was the culprit.

When Marc-Andre Fleury retired last spring, he left behind quite the legacy as a prankster. Though Fleury turned over the net to Gustavsson and Wallstedt on the ice, the 41-year-old with the second-most wins in NHL history has stayed around the team this season as a practice goalie and with an informal front office role as a player development advisor.

Was it possible Fleury found his way in on the joke too?

“Oh, I didn’t think that Flower could be involved,” Wallstedt said. “Then I definitely think it’s a team job. Well done for them. Yeah, I’d rather take it that way than having my car on cinder blocks or something. I’d rather have my name a little misspelled.”

For the record, Wallstedt had his proper spelling restored for the second period. He had 34 saves in the 3-2 win over the Ducks and finished his rookie season 18-9-6 with the NHL’s second-best save percentage (.915).

“I hope they threw that nameplate away,” Wallstedt said. “I have no idea where it went.”

Since starting his career 8-0-2 with four shutouts, Wallstedt has continued to give the Wild confidence in their tandem of Swedish Olympians — and a decision to make with the playoffs approaching.

Gustavsson has more experience and enjoyed plenty of strong stretches this season, but he’s only 2-4 in his last six starts with 25 goals allowed. Wallstedt might have forced his way into some type of rotation in the first-round series against the Dallas Stars.

“I like the way I’ve been playing lately, especially after the Olympics. I thought I was in a good spot going into the Olympics, too,” Wallstedt said. “Obviously I was a little bit bummed that I didn’t get to play anything there, and maybe that gave some extra motivation for the games after. And ever since, I’ve felt like I’ve been in a good spot and given our team a good chance to win.”