 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets Billy Eppler
Eppler resigns as Mets GM, is under investigation by MLB
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - First Round
H.J. Kim leads Ascendant LPGA; Lexi seven back
Sanderson Farms Championship - Round One
In bid to secure Tour card, Hadley leads Sanderson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gc_timuquanadamage_231005.jpg
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
nbc_golf_gc_kftourchamprd1_231005.jpg
Highlights: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets Billy Eppler
Eppler resigns as Mets GM, is under investigation by MLB
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - First Round
H.J. Kim leads Ascendant LPGA; Lexi seven back
Sanderson Farms Championship - Round One
In bid to secure Tour card, Hadley leads Sanderson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gc_timuquanadamage_231005.jpg
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
nbc_golf_gc_kftourchamprd1_231005.jpg
Highlights: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kings’ Kaliyev suspended for first 2 regular-season games for kneeing opponent

  
Published October 5, 2023 10:59 PM
Los Angeles Kings Arthur Kaliyev

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Arthur Kaliyev #34 of the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles right winger Arthur Kaliyev was suspended for four games - two preseason and two regular season - without pay Thursday for kneeing Anaheim’s Chase De Leo.

The incident occurred early in the second period during Tuesday’s preseason game in Los Angeles. Kaliyev was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for kneeing.

Kaliyev will forfeit $9,314 under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The 22-year-old had 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 56 games last season. He’s eligible to return for the Oct. 17 game at Winnipeg.