Lightning GM says Steven Stamkos will remain with team at least through the end of the season

  
Published January 16, 2024 08:56 PM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan 13, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) wait for a pass during a game against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning say captain Steven Stamkos will remain with the team through at least the end of the regular season.

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois made it clear Tuesday that Stamkos will not be traded before the March 8 deadline.

“I know as we get closer to the deadline, a popular and interesting topic is who’s going to get traded (and) who won’t get traded. Steven Stamkos isn’t getting traded,’’ BriseBois said. “We can put that one to bed. If anyone was speculating on that, that’s not going to change between now and the deadline under any circumstances.’’

Stamkos, who turns 34 next month, is in the final season of an eight-year contract that carries a salary cap hit of $8.5 million. BriseBois said at the opening of training camp that he would not negotiate with Stamkos until after the season. That remains the plan.

“I said all along after this season, we’re going to sit down and we’re going to evaluate where we are as a team and where Steven is,’’ BriseBois said. “We will see how we can make all the parts work.’’

Stamkos was drafted first overall by Tampa Bay in 2008 and is tied for 35th in NHL history with 533 goals. He also has 564 assists to give him 1,097 points in 1,044 career games over 16 NHL seasons - all with the Lightning. The seven-time All-Star helped the team win consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.

Last month, Stamkos had his first career four-goal game at Edmonton to equal a franchise record. He has 18 goals and 41 points this season but is minus-20 in 41 games.