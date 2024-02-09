 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round One
Theegala leads after suspended, freezing, rainy Rd. 1 in Phoenix
SWIM-WORLD-2023
Summer McIntosh ends Katie Ledecky’s win streak in 800m freestyle
16_wmpo23_d2.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_robertmays_240208.jpg
Callahan was an ‘interesting’ head coach candidate
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
Relive Caitlin Clark’s best career milestones
nbc_rfs_greggintv_240208.jpg
Rosenthal: Campbell’s failure helps analytics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round One
Theegala leads after suspended, freezing, rainy Rd. 1 in Phoenix
SWIM-WORLD-2023
Summer McIntosh ends Katie Ledecky’s win streak in 800m freestyle
16_wmpo23_d2.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_robertmays_240208.jpg
Callahan was an ‘interesting’ head coach candidate
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
Relive Caitlin Clark’s best career milestones
nbc_rfs_greggintv_240208.jpg
Rosenthal: Campbell’s failure helps analytics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Minnesota Wild’s Bill Guerin named GM of U.S. 2026 Olympic and 2025 NHL 4-Nations Face-Off teams

  
Published February 8, 2024 08:14 PM
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 07: General manager Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild looks on from the draft table during the first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHLI via Getty Images

Minnesota Wild general manager and three-time U.S. Olympian Bill Guerin will be responsible for overseeing the building of the United States teams competing in the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament next year and the 2026 Winter Games, USA Hockey announced on Thursday.

The hiring of Guerin as GM is a carryover from three years ago, when he was tabbed as the U.S. Olympic team general manager before having to relinquish the role after the NHL decided against players competing at the 2022 Beijing Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes a week after the NHL announced it will replace its all-star game next season with a four-nation round-robin tournament featuring teams from the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden. The league also announced it will participate in the next two Olympics, starting with the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, after skipping the previous two.

“It’s an honor beyond belief to be asked to do this and I couldn’t say yes quick enough,” Guerin said in statement released by USA Hockey. “I’ve been fortunate to have many great days in hockey and this is among the very best.”

The 53-year-old Guerin is from Worcester, Massachusetts, and was a member of the Olympic silver medal-winning U.S. team in 2002, and also won Stanley Cup titles in 1995 and 2009 over an 18-season NHL career. He’s in his fifth season as the Wild’s general manager.