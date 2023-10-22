 Skip navigation
NHL suspends Flames’ Rasmus Andersson 4 games for charging

  
Published October 21, 2023 10:09 PM
NHL: Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) takes a slapshot against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for four games without pay for charging Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.

Andersson will lose nearly $95,000 in pay, and that money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

In the video explaining the reasoning behind the suspension announced Saturday, the NHL said the force of the hit on Friday night and the fact the game was out of reach at the time “combined to elevate this hit to the level of supplemental discipline.”

The hit occurred with 5 seconds left in the Flames’ 3-1 loss. Andersson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing during the game.