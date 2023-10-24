 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
nbc_nas_chastainlookback_231027.jpg
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
nbc_pl_plupdate_231027.jpg
PL Update: Tottenham survive late scare at Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Figure Skating Championships - Saitama
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
nbc_nas_chastainlookback_231027.jpg
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
nbc_pl_plupdate_231027.jpg
PL Update: Tottenham survive late scare at Palace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Oilers star Connor McDavid to miss 1 to 2 weeks with upper-body injury

  
Published October 23, 2023 10:07 PM
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

Oct 11, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) reacts to the a goal being scored against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) The Edmonton Oilers are expected to be without star forward Connor McDavid for 1 to 2 weeks due to an upper-body injury.

McDavid, who has totaled two goals and six assists in five games this season, was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. He missed the last few minutes of the third period and didn’t play in the extra period.

The Oilers announced his expected absence on Sunday.

McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player after recording a career-high 153 points last season.

The Oilers (1-3-1) next play at Minnesota on Tuesday night before hosting the New York Rangers on Thursday night to open a four-game homestand.

---

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL