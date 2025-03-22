Oilers superstars McDavid, Draisaitl out at least a week; Stuart Skinner avoids injury scare

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers lost both a game and another superstar Thursday, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets after Connor McDavid left with a lower-body injury.

McDavid exited following a second-period collision with Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey.

The Oilers were already without NHL-leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl (lower body). Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday that both players will likely be out at least a week.

“I’d say day to day, maybe a week (for McDavid) and Leon same kind of timeline,” Knoblauch said. “They’ll be probably out up to a week.”

The Oilers also lost starting goaltender Stuart Skinner late in the third period against the Jets, but Knoblauch said he will be available Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

Skinner was pulled by the concussion spotter, a decision Knoblauch said postgame he would not have made. Skinner also disagreed with the decision.

“Stu is fine and eligible to play tomorrow night,” added Knoblauch.

Draisaitl, who leads the league with 49 goals, was hurt Tuesday in Edmonton’s 7-1 win over Utah. He showed some discomfort but finished the game.

“They reevaluated and figured out it was more than they anticipated,” Knoblauch said on Draisaitl’s injury.

Veteran forward Derek Ryan, who was called up Tuesday but hasn’t played, will likely slot into the lineup Saturday.

Jeff Skinner, a former 40-goal scorer, stepped up by scoring twice in a bigger role.

“It was only a matter of time before he put the puck in the net,” Knoblauch said.

Skinner has been a healthy scratch several times this season after signing as a free agent in the summer.

The 32-year-old has 13 goals in 59 games this season.

“He’s done it so many times, and we need them,” Knoblauch said. “Especially right now with the injuries that we have, we’ll need guys stepping up. And he’s one of those guys we’ll be looking to play a big role.”

Evander Kane, on long-term injured reserve after undergoing abdominal surgery in September and knee surgery in January, is back skating with the team.

For now, he has been practicing in small groups and participating in light skates, but his progression seems “optimistic,” according to Knoblauch.

“He’ll be joining regular practices, and you know he’s been putting in the work and getting ready to play, and hopefully sometime during the playoffs, he’s available for us,” he said.

“He’s a world-class athlete, world-class player. Last year, he battled through a lot of injuries and now surgeries. Hopefully, he can be healthy and ready for us. Obviously, he could make a huge impact on our team.”