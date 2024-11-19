Ovechkin ties NHL record by scoring on 178 different goalies before leaving with apparent leg injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/rm7v9zmdh6nsimchqsv9
Breaking: Five-star QB Julian Lewis backs off USC commitment
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Face closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki confirms he will race 2025 SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Indiana at Michigan State
Purdue vs. Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usajam_241118.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Jamaica (En Español)
nbc_soc_jamgoal2_241118.jpg
Gray earns a brace against the USMNT
nbc_soc_usagoal4_241118.jpg
Weah rockets in USMNT’s 4th goal against Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/rm7v9zmdh6nsimchqsv9
Breaking: Five-star QB Julian Lewis backs off USC commitment
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Face closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki confirms he will race 2025 SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Indiana at Michigan State
Purdue vs. Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usajam_241118.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Jamaica (En Español)
nbc_soc_jamgoal2_241118.jpg
Gray earns a brace against the USMNT
nbc_soc_usagoal4_241118.jpg
Weah rockets in USMNT’s 4th goal against Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ovechkin ties NHL record by scoring on 178 different goalies before leaving with apparent leg injury

  
Published November 18, 2024 11:57 PM
NHL: Washington Capitals at Utah

Nov 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (left) celebrates a goal with defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) against the Utah Hockey Club during the first period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin tied one NHL record in his pursuit of another before leaving during the third period with an apparent left leg injury.

Ovechkin scored twice on Utah goaltender Connor Ingram on Monday night, making Ingram the 178th different goaltender he has scored on in his 20-year NHL career. He is tied for the league record with Jaromir Jagr. His first goal came with 8:55 left in the first period. He struck again 5:38 into the second.

Karel Vejmelka replaced Ingram in the net for Utah immediately following Ovechkin’s second goal.

Ovechkin went to the Capitals’ bench with an apparent lower leg injury 5:30 into the third after colliding with Utah forward Jack McBain and crumpling to the ice.

On Sunday night, he tied Patrick Marleau for the second most in NHL history by scoring on former Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov.

With Monday’s goals, Ovechkin needs only 27 goals to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL career-goals record. The 39-year-old Russian has tallied 15 goals through 18 games, moving him up to 868 career goals in his 20th season.

He’s scored five in the last two games alone.

Ovechkin’s two goals helped the Capitals to a 6-2 win over.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl