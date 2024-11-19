Ovechkin ties NHL record by scoring on 178 different goalies before leaving with apparent leg injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin tied one NHL record in his pursuit of another before leaving during the third period with an apparent left leg injury.

Ovechkin scored twice on Utah goaltender Connor Ingram on Monday night, making Ingram the 178th different goaltender he has scored on in his 20-year NHL career. He is tied for the league record with Jaromir Jagr. His first goal came with 8:55 left in the first period. He struck again 5:38 into the second.

Karel Vejmelka replaced Ingram in the net for Utah immediately following Ovechkin’s second goal.

Ovechkin went to the Capitals’ bench with an apparent lower leg injury 5:30 into the third after colliding with Utah forward Jack McBain and crumpling to the ice.

On Sunday night, he tied Patrick Marleau for the second most in NHL history by scoring on former Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov.

With Monday’s goals, Ovechkin needs only 27 goals to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL career-goals record. The 39-year-old Russian has tallied 15 goals through 18 games, moving him up to 868 career goals in his 20th season.

He’s scored five in the last two games alone.

Ovechkin’s two goals helped the Capitals to a 6-2 win over.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl