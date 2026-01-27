Penguins’ Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for an illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ban following a disciplinary hearing with Rust, who will be out against Chicago, the New York Rangers and Ottawa. He’s eligible to return at the Islanders.

Rust lifted his right shoulder into Boeser’s head in the final seconds of the Penguins’ game at the Canucks, which they won 3-2. Boeser is out at least a week after going on injured reserve.

Rust will forfeit $80,078 in salary with that money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.