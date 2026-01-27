 Skip navigation
Penguins’ Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for an illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser

  
Published January 27, 2026 04:03 PM
Bryan Rust

Jan 21, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Sergei Belski/Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ban following a disciplinary hearing with Rust, who will be out against Chicago, the New York Rangers and Ottawa. He’s eligible to return at the Islanders.

Rust lifted his right shoulder into Boeser’s head in the final seconds of the Penguins’ game at the Canucks, which they won 3-2. Boeser is out at least a week after going on injured reserve.

Rust will forfeit $80,078 in salary with that money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.