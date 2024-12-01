 Skip navigation
Predators trade Wedgewood to Avalanche for Annunen in swap of backup goaltenders

  
Published December 1, 2024 09:24 AM
DENVER — Colorado and Nashville have traded backup goaltenders, with the Predators receiving Justus Annunen and the Avalanche picking up Scott Wedgewood.

The Predators also acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft as part of the deal.

Annunen is set to back up Nashville’s Juuse Saros. The 24-year-old Annunen is 6-4 with a 3.23 goals-against average. He was a third-round pick by Colorado in 2018.

The 32-year-old Wedgewood figures to compete with Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev for time in the net. Wedgewood went 1-2-1 with a 3.69 goals-against average for Nashville this season.

Wedgewood signed a two-year deal with Nashville in July.