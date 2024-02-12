 Skip navigation
San Jose Sharks’ Tomas Hertl likely out for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery

  
Published February 12, 2024 02:07 PM
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings

Dec 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Jose Sharks center Thomas Hertl (48) looks on before a face off during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl is likely sidelined for several weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

The team announced Monday that Hertl decided to have a procedure to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee. General manager Mike Grier said the exact timeline for Hertl’s absence is undetermined.

“We will monitor his progress during the rehab process and provide an update on his status at a later date,” Grier said in a statement

The 30-year-old from Czechia is the leading scorer for the rebuilding Sharks who are in last place in the NHL’s Pacific Division and rank 31st out of 32 teams overall. Hertl has 34 points in 48 games and was San Jose’s representative at All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

Grier said the Sharks were “completely comfortable” with Hertl’s decision to take part in All-Star festivities and respect the decision to have the operation now.

Hertl said he;s been dealing with soreness in the knee off and on this season.

“After speaking with doctors and our medical staff earlier this year, it was clear that the injury was not going to get any worse and I could continue to play through it,” Hertl said. “After returning from Toronto and having additional conversations with my family and our team medical staff over the last week, I made the decision to have this procedure done now so that I can return to 100% as soon as possible.”