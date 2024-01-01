Senators name Steve Staios as GM, removing interim tag, and add Dave Poulin, Ryan Bowness to staff

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators removed the interim tag and appointed Steve Staios the team’s general manager on Sunday.

Staios joined the Senators as president of hockey operations on Sept. 29, and was later appointed the team’s interim general manager.

The move comes as owner Michael Andlauer looks to right his struggling team, having fired head coach D.J. Smith roughly two weeks ago. Jacques Martin was named interim head coach, with Daniel Alfredsson as an assistant coach.

The Senators entered Sunday’s action last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 13-18-0.

In other management moves, the Senators named Dave Poulin the senior vice-president of hockey operations and Ryan Bowness the associate general manager.

Poulin, who was a contributor to TSN, played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins before joining the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office.

Bowness had been the general manager of the Senators’ AHL farm team, the Belleville Senators.

Both Poulin and Bowness will report to Staios.