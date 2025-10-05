 Skip navigation
Top News

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Brock Bowers, Calvin Ridley injuries; Taysom Hill update
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Kirk homers twice as Blue Jays end playoff skid by thumping Yankees 10-1 in Game 1 of ALDS
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Fast start propels Brewers to 9-3 victory over Cubs in NLDS opener

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohio_td5_jeremiah2_251004.jpg
Smith scores second TD of game vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_trick_td_use_251004.jpg
OSU’s trick play return sets up Jackson TD
nbc_golf_higgo_251004.jpg
Higgo won’t chase during Round 4 in Jackson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wild give goalie Filip Gustavsson a 5-year, $34 million contract extension

  
Published October 4, 2025 09:51 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

Apr 29, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) warms up before the start of game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild announced a five-year, $34 million contract extension for goalie Filip Gustavsson on Saturday.

Gustavsson’s extension begins in the 2026-27 season and goes through 2030-31. It’s the team’s latest move after signing star Kirill Kaprizov to the richest deal in NHL history earlier this week.

The 27-year-old from Sweden started all 58 games he appeared in for Minnesota last season, posting a 31-19-6 record with five shutouts and a 2.56 goals-against average.

Minnesota acquired Gustavsson in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for goalie Cam Talbot in July 2022. He was expected to sit behind Marc-André Fleury and learn from the veteran the following season, but quickly proved to the franchise and fans he was more than a backup.

The Wild locked Gustavsson into a three-year, $11.25 million contract after his 2023 standout season in which he went 22-9-7 with a 2.10 goals-against average.

Gustavsson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round in 2016. He was shipped to Ottawa in 2018 as part of a three-team trade.