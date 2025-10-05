Wild give goalie Filip Gustavsson a 5-year, $34 million contract extension

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild announced a five-year, $34 million contract extension for goalie Filip Gustavsson on Saturday.

Gustavsson’s extension begins in the 2026-27 season and goes through 2030-31. It’s the team’s latest move after signing star Kirill Kaprizov to the richest deal in NHL history earlier this week.

The 27-year-old from Sweden started all 58 games he appeared in for Minnesota last season, posting a 31-19-6 record with five shutouts and a 2.56 goals-against average.

Minnesota acquired Gustavsson in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for goalie Cam Talbot in July 2022. He was expected to sit behind Marc-André Fleury and learn from the veteran the following season, but quickly proved to the franchise and fans he was more than a backup.

The Wild locked Gustavsson into a three-year, $11.25 million contract after his 2023 standout season in which he went 22-9-7 with a 2.10 goals-against average.

Gustavsson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round in 2016. He was shipped to Ottawa in 2018 as part of a three-team trade.