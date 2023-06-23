 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympic torch relay to visit D-Day beaches, overseas territories

  
Published June 23, 2023
Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024

The 2024 Paris Olympic torch relay begins April 16 in Olympia, Greece, followed by a 68-day French leg leading up to the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024.

Paris 2024 organizers announced route details on Friday, the annual Olympic and Paralympic Day, considered by many the birthdate of the modern Olympic Movement.

The Olympic Flame will spend nine days in Greece, then cross the Mediterranean Sea aboard the Belem, a three-masted ship, “reminiscent of a true Homeric epic,” according to Paris 2024. It will arrive at the Old Port of Marseille, welcomed by an armada of boats.

The French portion of the relay lasts from May 8 to July 26, including a June 8-17 portion visiting overseas territories French Guiana, Reunion, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

In France, the flame will visit more than 400 cities and towns across 64 territories. It will go by D-Day beaches, Mont Saint-Michel, the Palace of Versailles, Cannes, Roland Garros and more famous vineyards and museums.

The 10,000 individual torchbearers will run about 200 meters each, plus 3,000 torchbearers participating in team relays.