Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles headline NYC Grand Prix on NBC, Peacock

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu and Noah Lyles will test themselves ahead of this summer’s championship meets at the New York City Grand Prix on Saturday, live on NBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock .

Live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Start lists are here .

McLaughlin-Levrone is entered in the flat 400m, two weeks after racing that event on the top level for the first time in four years.

She ranks third among Americans in the event by best time this year and is in strong position to finish in the top three at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in two weeks, when the top three are in line to make the team for August’s world championships. McLaughlin-Levrone already has a bye into worlds in the 400m hurdles as reigning world champion and is expected to decide after USATF Outdoors whether to enter the flat 400m or the hurdles at worlds.

In New York City, McLaughlin-Levrone is scheduled to face a field including Gabby Thomas, the second-fastest American in the 400m this year. Thomas, the Olympic 200m bronze medalist, is also entered in the 100m on Saturday. Veteran 400m sprinters Kendall Ellis, Lynna Irby-Jackson and Courtney Okolo are also entered.

Mu was a late entry into the 800m, which would mark her first race since winning the world title last July. The other headliner in the race is two-time world bronze medalist Ajeé Wilson. Mu has a bye into the 800m at this August’s worlds as reigning champion. She is expected to contest the 1500m at USATF Outdoors.

Lyles is entered in the 200m, where he’s the two-time reigning world champion and American record holder. He has a bye into that event for August’s worlds and already has the world’s best time this year of 19.67 seconds. Michael Norman was also entered in the 200m in New York City but withdrew.

Other notables include 2019 World champion Christian Coleman in the men’s 100m, the second- and third-best female shot putters in U.S. history (Chase Ealey and Maggie Ewen) and a women’s 200m with the top three finishers from last year’s USATF Outdoor Championships (Abby Steiner, Tamara Clark and Jenna Prandini).