U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Drelon Miller.jpg
Drelon Miller Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 31: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mitchellint_231031.jpg
Mitchell discusses improvements in his game
nbc_berry_futures_231031.jpg
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs
nbc_berry_waiverwirerwrs_231031.jpg
Target Cooks, Dotson as Week 9 WR waiver adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Drelon Miller.jpg
Drelon Miller Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Best Bets, Oct. 31: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_mitchellint_231031.jpg
Mitchell discusses improvements in his game
nbc_berry_futures_231031.jpg
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs
nbc_berry_waiverwirerwrs_231031.jpg
Target Cooks, Dotson as Week 9 WR waiver adds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

  
Published October 31, 2023 01:59 PM
Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 20: Michael Klueh dives in for the start of the men’s 400 meter freestyle consolation final during the Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center on August 20, 2010 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Los Angeles will hold a major international swimming meet in 2026, two years before it hosts the Olympics.

The next Pan Pacific Championships, a quadrennial meet for nations outside Europe, has been moved from Canada to the U.S. An exact location in Los Angeles will be announced later, according to USA Swimming.

Pan Pacs were last held in 2018 in Tokyo.

The 2022 edition was canceled in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the 2021 World Championships being moved to 2022. At that time, organizers announced that Canada, which was due to host the 2022 edition, would instead host in 2026.

In a Tuesday press release, the U.S. and Canada swimming federations said that the move from Canada to Los Angeles was agreed to by the four charter Pan Pacific nations of Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S.

USA Swimming CEO and President Tim Hinchey said the organization was grateful to Swimming Canada “for giving us the opportunity” to host the 2026 Pan Pacs.

“Swimming Canada is pleased to support the move of the 2026 Pan Pacs from Canada to USA Swimming and Los Angeles,” Swimming Canada acting CEO Suzanne Paulins said in the release. “We see the value in moving Pan Pacs to Los Angeles, and look forward to this being a step on the road to making LA2028 the best Games possible.”

Pan Pacs are the third-biggest major international meet for U.S. swimmers, traditionally held in years without an Olympics or world championships.

The U.S. last hosted Pan Pacs in 2010 in Irvine, California, which is 40 miles south of Los Angeles.