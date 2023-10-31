U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

Los Angeles will hold a major international swimming meet in 2026, two years before it hosts the Olympics.

The next Pan Pacific Championships, a quadrennial meet for nations outside Europe, has been moved from Canada to the U.S. An exact location in Los Angeles will be announced later, according to USA Swimming.

Pan Pacs were last held in 2018 in Tokyo.

The 2022 edition was canceled in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the 2021 World Championships being moved to 2022. At that time, organizers announced that Canada, which was due to host the 2022 edition, would instead host in 2026.

In a Tuesday press release, the U.S. and Canada swimming federations said that the move from Canada to Los Angeles was agreed to by the four charter Pan Pacific nations of Australia, Canada, Japan and the U.S.

USA Swimming CEO and President Tim Hinchey said the organization was grateful to Swimming Canada “for giving us the opportunity” to host the 2026 Pan Pacs.

“Swimming Canada is pleased to support the move of the 2026 Pan Pacs from Canada to USA Swimming and Los Angeles,” Swimming Canada acting CEO Suzanne Paulins said in the release. “We see the value in moving Pan Pacs to Los Angeles, and look forward to this being a step on the road to making LA2028 the best Games possible.”

Pan Pacs are the third-biggest major international meet for U.S. swimmers, traditionally held in years without an Olympics or world championships.

The U.S. last hosted Pan Pacs in 2010 in Irvine, California, which is 40 miles south of Los Angeles.