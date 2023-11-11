Adam Siao Him Fa overtakes Shoma Uno to win Cup of China

France’s Adam Siao Him Fa won a second consecutive Grand Prix figure skating event, overtaking two-time world champion Shoma Uno of Japan at Cup of China.

Siao Him Fa, 22, landed four quadruple jumps in Saturday’s free skate to go into the lead with 298.38 points.

Uno, in his first competition since winning March’s worlds, then went last and fell on a quadruple loop and doubled what could have been a quad flip for his first two jumping passes. Uno, who had a 14.04-point lead from the short, ended up 18.4 behind the Frenchman.

Siao Him Fa also won Grand Prix France last week and ranks second in the world this season by best total score behind 18-year-old American Ilia Malinin (whom Siao Him Fa beat at Grand Prix France).

FIGURE SKATING: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Siao Him Fa, whose parents are originally from Mauritius, climbed from 14th at the 2022 Olympics to 10th at last season’s worlds. He also won a Grand Prix and the European Championships last season after a coaching change.

Siao Him Fa, Malinin and Uno are expected to all be in the same competition at December’s six-skater Grand Prix Final.

Earlier Saturday, 18-year-old Hana Yoshida of Japan rallied to win the women’s event by 75 hundredths of a point over countrywoman Rinka Watanabe.

Yoshida opened her free skate with a triple Axel, losing grade of execution points for landing a quarter turn short. She hit seven more triple jumps over her program.

Two-time world medalist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the most decorated skater in the field and the short program leader, had errors on three of her seven jumping passes to drop to third overall. That should still be enough to get her to the Grand Prix Final on the back of her Skate America win.

Two-time world medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier notched their fifth consecutive Grand Prix victory, overtaking fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha in the free dance.

Their total score, 207.83, was well shy of their world-leading 219.01 from Skate Canada two weeks ago.

The Grand Prix season continues next week in Finland, live on Peacock, featuring world champion ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates.