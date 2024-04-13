 Skip navigation
American record holder Alicia Monson has season-ending surgery

  
Published April 13, 2024 04:16 PM
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 19: Alicia Monson of Team United States competes in the Women’s 10,000m Final during day one of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 19, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Alicia Monson, the American record holder at 5000m and 10,000m, underwent season-ending meniscus surgery on Wednesday.

Monson, 25, felt a crack or pop in her knee on a run last month, and an MRI revealed a medial meniscus tear, according to her social media.

“Attempting to run through it until the Olympic Trials and Olympics would be dangerous (if not impossible) and the tear requires surgery with a long recovery,” was posted. “On Wednesday I got the meniscus sutured and reattached at the root. Having this track season end when it had just been getting started sucks. I’ve been working toward the opportunity to compete at another Olympics for the USA, so sitting this one out is going to hurt. But, I know watching my friends and competitors this season will serve as inspiration as I return to running. Taking the time to heal properly will benefit the rest of my career (and life). I’m leaning on my patience, skills, and people helping me to make sure I do it right. Currently embracing my path and getting down to business re-learning how to activate my quads.”

In 2023, Monson broke the American records in the 5000m (14:19.45) and 10,000m (30:03.82), then placed fifth in the 10,000m and 14th in the 5000m at August’s world championships.

Monson made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, placing 13th in the 10,000m.

Monson and Weini Kelati are the only American women who have run a 2024 Olympic qualifying time in the 10,000m (30:40.00 or faster), which guarantees an Olympic spot if placing top three at June’s Olympic Trials.

Athletes have until June 30 to hit the time in any approved competition. Up to three runners per event can make the team for Paris.

Athletes without the qualifying time can also qualify for the Olympics via world rankings, which are outlined by World Athletics here.

American women who have run the 2024 Olympic qualifying time in the 5000m are Monson, Josette Andrews, Elly Henes and Courtney Wayment. Wayment primarily races the 3000m steeplechase.