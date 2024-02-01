 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl MVP Bets: Seeking Value Beyond Mahomes
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice
Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more
NCAA Football: Gator Bowl-Clemson at Kentucky
NFL Draft Notebook: Ray Davis, Tyler Guyton, Roman Wilson among Senior Bowl standouts

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_quinnnews_240201.jpg
Commanders reportedly to hire Quinn as head coach
nbc_golf_bhmblackballed_240201.jpg
Blackballed Golf is promoting a diverse lifestyle
nbc_golf_bhmeastside_240201.jpg
Eastside Golf ‘inspiring culture’ through brands

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl MVP Bets: Seeking Value Beyond Mahomes
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice
Senior Bowl 2024: Rosters, Coaches, Alumni, Eligibility, Selection Process and more
NCAA Football: Gator Bowl-Clemson at Kentucky
NFL Draft Notebook: Ray Davis, Tyler Guyton, Roman Wilson among Senior Bowl standouts

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_quinnnews_240201.jpg
Commanders reportedly to hire Quinn as head coach
nbc_golf_bhmblackballed_240201.jpg
Blackballed Golf is promoting a diverse lifestyle
nbc_golf_bhmeastside_240201.jpg
Eastside Golf ‘inspiring culture’ through brands

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bob Beamon’s Olympic gold medal auctioned for $441,000

  
Published February 1, 2024 12:14 PM

Bob Beamon, who shattered the long jump world record at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, auctioned his gold medal for $441,000 on Thursday.

The highest bid was $350,000 in a Christie’s auction. The buyer’s premium fee was 26%, bringing the total to $441,000.

“I’ve enjoyed it over 55 years, and I still enjoy it, but I think it’s something for the world to see and someone to enjoy,” Beamon said when the auction was listed in December, according to Sports Illustrated. “I’m 77 years old now. The memories and the love of it is just wonderful. However, I think passing it on would be a wonderful experience for me.”

The record auction price for an Olympic gold medal was set in 2013, when one of Jesse Owens’ four golds from the 1936 Berlin Games went for $1,466,574.

In 2021, Bill Russell’s basketball gold medal from the 1956 Olympics sold for $587,500.

In 1968, Beamon broke the long jump world record by nearly two feet in his first leap in the Olympic final.

The jump was so long, so unexpected, that the measuring device couldn’t extend far enough to record it.

It took about a half-hour to locate and lay out tape to confirm what Beamon figured, that he’d broken the world record of 27 feet, 4 3/4 inches. The measurement: 29 feet, 2 1/2 inches.

Beamon’s record stood until the 1991 World Championships, when Carl Lewis and Mike Powell had a legendary long jump duel.

In the fourth round, Lewis leaped one centimeter beyond Beamon’s world record, but he benefited from a 2.9 meter/second tailwind, which was beyond the 2 meter/second limit for record purposes.

In the next round, Powell broke Beamon’s world record by five centimeters with legal wind. He won. Powell’s world record still stands.

“They said my record would never be broken,” Beamon said in 2014 for a story marking the date that Powell’s world record had stood longer than Beamon’s. “I’ve always looked at it as records will always be broken.”