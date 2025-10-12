 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Running: Chicago Marathon
2025 Chicago Marathon Results
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats
Baycurrent Classic Presented By LEXUS - Final Round
With a chance at 58, Matt McCarty settles for 60 in Japan after one wayward swing

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_lemoncomp_251011.jpg
HLs: Lemon shines in USC’s win over Michigan
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_251011.jpg
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
nbc_cfb_umuscehl_251011.jpg
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Marathon: Jacob Kiplimo wins; Conner Mantz shatters American record

  
Published October 12, 2025 10:54 AM

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda won the Chicago Marathon after being under world record pace for about 22 miles, while Conner Mantz finished fourth with the fastest time ever run by an American.

Kiplimo clocked an unofficial 2 hours, 2 minutes, 23 seconds, distancing Kenyan Amos Kipruto by 91 seconds. He was under world record pace until about the 22nd mile, then lost two minutes in the last four-plus miles.

The world record of 2:00:35 was set by the late Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

Kiplimo, who was running his second career marathon after accolades on the track and in the half marathon, is now the seventh-fastest marathoner in history.

Mantz clocked an unofficial 2:04:43, breaking the American record in the marathon of 2:05:38 set by Khalid Khannouchi at the 2002 London Marathon, which was the world record at the time.

With about 10 miles left, Mantz did the math in his head to determine the pace he needed to beat 2:05:38.

“What took you so long?” to break the record, Khannouchi joked to Mantz on NBC Chicago.

Mantz’s time also bettered Ryan Hall’s 2:04:58 from the 2011 Boston Marathon, which was the fastest marathon ever run by an American. Boston times are ineligible for record purposes as the course is point-to-point and net downhill.

Mantz ran 2:05:08 at this past April’s Boston Marathon, giving him confidence to break the record in Chicago, a historically fast, flat course.

He was the top American men’s finisher at his last six marathons, including winning the 2024 Olympic Trials and placing eighth at the Paris Games.

Fastest Men’s Marathons in U.S. History

RunnerTimeRace
Conner Mantz2:04:43Chicago 2025
Ryan Hall2:04:58Boston 2011*
Conner Mantz2:05:08Boston 2025*
Khalid Khannouchi2:05:38London 2002
Khalid Khannouchi2:05:56Chicago 2002
Galen Rupp2:06:07Prague 2018

*Not record eligible due to course layout.

Also in Chicago, Hawi Feysa of Ethiopia won the women’s race in an unofficial 2:14:56 — the sixth-fastest women’s marathon in history — for her first major marathon title.

She prevailed by 2:22 over countrywoman Megertu Alemu.

Natosha Rogers was the top American woman in sixth in 2:23:28.

The next major marathon is New York City on Nov. 2, featuring Olympic gold medalists Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in their debuts in the five-borough race.

Sifan Hassan
Eliud Kipchoge, Sifan Hassan to make New York City Marathon debuts
Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan are running the New York City Marathon on Nov. 2 after running the Sydney Marathon on Aug. 31.