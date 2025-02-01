Chloe Kim, Alex Hall lead winners at Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen

Olympic gold medalists Chloe Kim and Alex Hall earned victories Saturday at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen, Colorado, nearly one year out from the Milan Cortina Games.

Kim, a two-time Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion, prevailed with a 91.75-point first run that included a switch frontside double cork 1080, plus back-to-back 900s, according to commentary.

Gaon Choi of South Korea took runner-up with 88.75 points.

Kim has now won a halfpipe contest on three consecutive Saturdays, all with a double cork 1080, which no woman had previously landed in competition.

Hall, the 2022 Olympic ski slopestyle champion, earned his fifth career World Cup slopestyle victory, leading a U.S. one-two with 2022 Olympic big air silver medalist Colby Stevenson.

Hall tallied an 88.21-point first run, edging Stevenson’s 87.15. Norwegian Birk Ruud, who won the 2023 World Championships and 2024 X Games, was third with 85.10 points.

This season’s worlds are next month in Switzerland.