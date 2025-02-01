 Skip navigation
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Arteta: Arsenal showed a 'high competitive level'
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
Stones' 'pride's hurt' after loss to Arsenal

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Arteta: Arsenal showed a ‘high competitive level’
Guardiola on where things went wrong v. Arsenal
Stones’ ‘pride’s hurt’ after loss to Arsenal

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chloe Kim, Alex Hall lead winners at Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen

  
Published February 1, 2025 04:41 PM

Olympic gold medalists Chloe Kim and Alex Hall earned victories Saturday at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Aspen, Colorado, nearly one year out from the Milan Cortina Games.

Kim, a two-time Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion, prevailed with a 91.75-point first run that included a switch frontside double cork 1080, plus back-to-back 900s, according to commentary.

Gaon Choi of South Korea took runner-up with 88.75 points.

Kim has now won a halfpipe contest on three consecutive Saturdays, all with a double cork 1080, which no woman had previously landed in competition.

Hall, the 2022 Olympic ski slopestyle champion, earned his fifth career World Cup slopestyle victory, leading a U.S. one-two with 2022 Olympic big air silver medalist Colby Stevenson.

Hall tallied an 88.21-point first run, edging Stevenson’s 87.15. Norwegian Birk Ruud, who won the 2023 World Championships and 2024 X Games, was third with 85.10 points.

This season’s worlds are next month in Switzerland.

Mark McMorris
Mark McMorris’ snowboard career has been record breaking and unbreakable
Mark McMorris targets more Olympic glory in 2026 after a medal at the last three Games.