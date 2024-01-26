 Skip navigation
Bobsledder Chris Kinney asks for help catching burglar, stolen Olympic memorabilia

  
Published January 26, 2024 10:30 AM
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: (BROADCAST-OUT) United States Men’s Bobsled team member Chris Kinney poses for a portrait on the Today Show Set on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Chris Kinney, a 2018 Olympic bobsledder, is looking for help after a burglar stole personal Olympic memorabilia and family heirlooms from his Georgia apartment on Tuesday.

“I’ve not slowed down, slept or eaten since yesterday but hopefully we will at the very least, catch this guy!” Kinney posted on social media Thursday night. “I hope to get some of my stuff back.”

Kinney shared a surveillance image of the burglar who broke into his home at Big Creek Apartments in Roswell, Georgia, while he was away and took his apparel from the 2018 PyeongChang Games, his passport and other items.

“The memories that come along with all of my Olympic gear, those are invaluable to me,” he said, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Atlanta police are involved.

“The investigation is still very early, but our officers have been able to develop significant suspect information to continue to follow up on,” police said, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report Thursday. “We are not able to formally identify a suspect at this time, however.”

Kinney, 35, was part of a U.S. four-man boblsed that finished 19th at the 2018 Olympics. He last competed in 2019.