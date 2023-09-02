Coco Gauff rallies at U.S. Open, moves one round from possible showdown

Coco Gauff rallied from a set down for the second time in three matches at the U.S. Open, reaching the last 16 and moving one round from a possible showdown with Iga Świątek.

Gauff, the No. 6 seed, outlasted 32nd seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the third time this year.

On Sunday, she gets two-time U.S. Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki, who is playing her first major after ending a three-plus-year retirement.

If Gauff gets by Wozniacki, she plays No. 1 Świątek or 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Gauff lost her first eight matches against Świątek, who is three years older, then beat the Pole in the last top-level tournament before the U.S. Open.

Gauff is 14-1 since losing in the Wimbledon first round to Sofia Kenin. This run included the two biggest tournament titles of her career during the U.S. summer hard-court swing.

On Friday afternoon, Świątek dispatched 145th-ranked Kaja Juvan, a friend from Slovenia, 6-0, 6-1. Świątek has dropped nine games total in six sets so far in her U.S. Open title defense.