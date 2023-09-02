 Skip navigation
Coco Gauff rallies at U.S. Open, moves one round from possible showdown

  
Published September 1, 2023 09:20 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after winning the second set against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff rallied from a set down for the second time in three matches at the U.S. Open, reaching the last 16 and moving one round from a possible showdown with Iga Świątek.

Gauff, the No. 6 seed, outlasted 32nd seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the third time this year.

On Sunday, she gets two-time U.S. Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki, who is playing her first major after ending a three-plus-year retirement.

If Gauff gets by Wozniacki, she plays No. 1 Świątek or 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Gauff lost her first eight matches against Świątek, who is three years older, then beat the Pole in the last top-level tournament before the U.S. Open.

Gauff is 14-1 since losing in the Wimbledon first round to Sofia Kenin. This run included the two biggest tournament titles of her career during the U.S. summer hard-court swing.

On Friday afternoon, Świątek dispatched 145th-ranked Kaja Juvan, a friend from Slovenia, 6-0, 6-1. Świątek has dropped nine games total in six sets so far in her U.S. Open title defense.