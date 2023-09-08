Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open final after 49-minute protester delay

Coco Gauff reached the U.S. Open final, outlasting Czech Karolina Muchova and a 49-minute delay due to a protester gluing his feet to the ground.

Gauff, 19, swept 10th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 in an error-filled semifinal.

In Saturday’s final, Gauff faces the winner of Thursday’s later semifinal between No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and American Madison Keys, the 17th seed.

Sabalenka, who will ascend to No. 1 for the first time next week, dropped just 21 games in her first five matches.

“A lot to celebrate, but the job is not done,” Gauff said.

The match was delayed 49 minutes after the first game of the second set.

At least three protesters wearing T-shirts that read “End Fossil Fuels” caused a disturbance. At least one of the protesters glued his feet to the cement floor, which caused the extraordinarily long delay that led to the players leaving the court.

Before that, both were off their game in the first set. Gauff went up 5-1, then got broken twice, then broke Muchova at love to take it (on four Muchova errors).

Gauff had four winners to 12 unforced errors in the first set (finishing with 13 to 25). Muchova had three winners to 17 unforced errors (finishing with 15 to 35).

Gauff held serve to open the second set before the disturbance. Muchova consulted with two people who appeared to be medical professionals early in the delay.

Upon resumption, the players exchanged holds of serve until Gauff broke Muchova to go up 5-3. Gauff then was broken while serving for the match, squandering a match point. She then broke Muchova two games later on her sixth match point.

Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up, is the youngest player to reach a second Grand Slam singles final since Maria Sharapova in 2006. She’s the youngest American to make two major finals since Andrea Jaeger in 1983.

Muchova, 27, is at a career-high ranking in a bounce-back year after falling out of the top 200 during an injury-riddled 2022.

She was the French Open runner-up and made the final of the last top-level tournament before the U.S. Open, losing to Gauff 6-3, 6-4 (for Gauff’s biggest title of her young career).