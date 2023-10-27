 Skip navigation
Content creator to be hired to cover 2024 Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti for NBC

  
Published October 27, 2023 09:55 AM
FRANCE-POLYNESIA-SURFING-WAVE

A surfer rides a huge wave at the Teahupoo beach in the French Polynesia island of Tahiti on August 13, 2021. (Photo by Tim McKenna / AFP) (Photo by TIM MCKENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

A casting call is out to send a content creator to cover the 2024 Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti.

“Tap into Tahiti,” an NBC Universal and Visa partnership program, will select a creator based on storytelling skills, style, technical expertise and ability to inspire.

Applicants must produce a video in under 30 seconds that describes a gold medal-worthy day at the beach. Use #TapIntoTahiti2024 and tag @NBCOlympics when submitting content on TikTok.

More information, including eligibility requirements, is at www.nbcolympics.com/tapintotahiti. The submission window is today through Nov. 25.

NBC Olympics producers will contact the best creators.

In early 2024, a short list of creators will be asked to produce additional content for a public voting window.

A hire will be announced on TODAY in April, then flown to Tahiti in July to cover the men’s and women’s competitions.

Five surfers have already qualified for the U.S. Olympic team: world champion Caroline Marks, reigning Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, Caity Simmers, Griffin Colapinto and John John Florence.

Surfing made its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Surfing for the 2024 Paris Games will be held in Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia that is about 9,800 miles from Paris.

An IOC spokesperson said when Tahiti was approved as a venue in 2020 that it had “overwhelming support” from current surfers.