Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro

Cooper Lutkenhaus, a 16-year-old 800m runner set to become the youngest American to compete at a World Track and Field Championships, is now the youngest U.S. track star in recent history to turn professional.

Lutkenhaus, who is starting his junior year of Northwest High School outside of Dallas, is forgoing his remaining high school and college racing eligibility, said Ray Flynn, his new agent.

“Being able to sign with Nike, I feel like that’s every kid’s dream when they get in the sport of running,” Lutkenhaus told Flotrack. “You don’t get this chance every day, and nothing’s guaranteed in this sport.”

Most high school phenoms who turn pro do so after after their senior seasons.

Lutkenhaus turns 17 on Dec. 19. In 2021, sprinter Erriyon Knighton turned pro less than a month before turning 17. Allyson Felix turned pro in 2003 at age 17.

Lutkenhaus finished second to Donavan Brazier in the 800m at the Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Aug. 3, clinching a spot on the team for the World Championships in Tokyo in mid-September.

He is set to become the first 16-year-old to compete for the U.S. in World Track and Field Championships history. Currently, the youngest American to ever compete at worlds is Mary Cain, who did so in the 1500m at age 17 in 2013.

Lutkenhaus’ time in the U.S. 800m final — 1 minute, 42.27 seconds — crushed the U18 world record by 1.1 seconds. (U18 world records are for athletes who turn 17 or younger in the year of their competition. Kenyan Timothy Kitum ran 1:42.53 for 2012 Olympic bronze when he was 17 years old, but turning 18 later that year.)

Lutkenhaus went into nationals with a personal best of 1:45:45 (a U.S. high school record time) from the Nike Outdoor Nationals high school meet in June.

That seeded him 13th in the senior U.S. men’s 800m field by best time in 2025.

“Obviously wasn’t supposed to make the team,” he said Aug. 3. “A lot of people didn’t think I’d make the final.”

Lutkenhaus’ three-second PR launched him from outside the 90 fastest Americans in history to fourth behind the best times from Bryce Hoppel, Josh Hoey and Brazier.

His time would have been the American record as recently as Aug. 10, 2024, when Hoppel lowered the record to 1:41.67 to place fourth in the Olympic final.

Lutkenhaus plans to stay with his high school coach, Chris Capeau, the next two years.

“But I’m going to get to race the best athletes in the world,” Lutkenahus said. “Who doesn’t want that chance, especially at 16 years old?”