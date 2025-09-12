Diribe Welteji out of World Track and Field Championships as CAS decides drug-testing case

Ethiopian runner Diribe Welteji is ineligible to compete at the World Track and Field Championships that start Saturday while awaiting a ruling on a drug-testing case.

Welteji, the 2023 World 1500m silver medalist, was initially cleared of a potential rule violation — allegedly refusing to take an out-of-competition drug test without justification on May 21 — by Ethiopia’s national anti-doping organization after an Aug. 12 hearing, according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which combats doping in international track and field, reviewed the case and appealed that ruling to CAS this past Monday or Tuesday. It asked the court to rule Welteji ineligible to compete pending the case outcome.

“The request for provisional measures has been upheld and Ms. Welteji is suspended for the duration of the CAS arbitration procedure,” according to a CAS press release. “The parties are exchanging written proceedings and with their agreement, a hearing will be scheduled. Proceedings whilst ongoing are confidential and CAS is unable to provide additional information until the alleged ADRV (anti-doping rule violation) is further examined.”

In its press release, CAS said it upheld an appeal from World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field. CAS said that appeal was the same as the AIU appeal. World Athletics created the AIU in 2017, though the AIU operates independently.

Welteji, fourth in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics, was due to compete in the 1500m at worlds in Tokyo. The first round is Saturday.

Welteji was seeded second in the field by best 1500m time of 2025 behind three-time Olympic champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and ahead of Olympic silver medalist Jessica Hull of Australia and U.S. champion Nikki Hiltz.