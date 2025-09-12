 Skip navigation
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol
Golden State Valkyries v Minnesota Lynx
WNBA playoff matchups decided on last day of the regular season

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Diribe Welteji out of World Track and Field Championships as CAS decides drug-testing case

  
Published September 12, 2025 06:27 AM
Diribe Welteji

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 8: Diribe Welteji of Team Ethiopia competes during the Women’s 1500m Semi-Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

Getty Images

Ethiopian runner Diribe Welteji is ineligible to compete at the World Track and Field Championships that start Saturday while awaiting a ruling on a drug-testing case.

Welteji, the 2023 World 1500m silver medalist, was initially cleared of a potential rule violation — allegedly refusing to take an out-of-competition drug test without justification on May 21 — by Ethiopia’s national anti-doping organization after an Aug. 12 hearing, according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which combats doping in international track and field, reviewed the case and appealed that ruling to CAS this past Monday or Tuesday. It asked the court to rule Welteji ineligible to compete pending the case outcome.

“The request for provisional measures has been upheld and Ms. Welteji is suspended for the duration of the CAS arbitration procedure,” according to a CAS press release. “The parties are exchanging written proceedings and with their agreement, a hearing will be scheduled. Proceedings whilst ongoing are confidential and CAS is unable to provide additional information until the alleged ADRV (anti-doping rule violation) is further examined.”

In its press release, CAS said it upheld an appeal from World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field. CAS said that appeal was the same as the AIU appeal. World Athletics created the AIU in 2017, though the AIU operates independently.

Welteji, fourth in the 1500m at the Paris Olympics, was due to compete in the 1500m at worlds in Tokyo. The first round is Saturday.

Welteji was seeded second in the field by best 1500m time of 2025 behind three-time Olympic champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and ahead of Olympic silver medalist Jessica Hull of Australia and U.S. champion Nikki Hiltz.

