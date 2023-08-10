 Skip navigation
MX Washougal 2023 Aaron Plessinger signs autographs drinks red bull.jpg
Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered in 100m but not 200m at world championships
New York Mets v Boston Red Sox
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_230810.jpg
Sanchez says NCAA football is the ‘wild west’ now
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_230810.jpg
Sabathia has ‘no problem’ with HR celebrations
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
NASCAR showcasing international talent

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MX Washougal 2023 Aaron Plessinger signs autographs drinks red bull.jpg
Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered in 100m but not 200m at world championships
New York Mets v Boston Red Sox
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_230810.jpg
Sanchez says NCAA football is the ‘wild west’ now
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_230810.jpg
Sabathia has ‘no problem’ with HR celebrations
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
NASCAR showcasing international talent

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
American Emma Hunt takes silver at speed climbing worlds, qualifies for Olympics

  
Published August 10, 2023 03:20 PM
Emma Hunt

IFSC

American Emma Hunt won a silver medal at the world championships in sport climbing’s speed event and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hunt, a 20-year-old from Georgia, beat world record holder Aleksandra Mirosław of Poland in Thursday’s semifinals in Bern, Switzerland, to earn one of the first two Olympic spots in the event.

Miroslaw slipped just after the start of their duel and did not finish.

Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi of Indonesia then beat Hunt in the final — 6.492 seconds to 6.672.

Hunt was the 2021 World Cup season champion, then finished second in last year’s World Cup standings.

Climbing debuted at the Olympics in Tokyo as one event per gender combining results from the bouldering, lead and speed disciplines. Nathaniel Coleman was the top American, taking silver.

For Paris, climbing is split into two medal events per gender: one speed event and one event combining bouldering and lead.

Worlds finish with boulder and lead finals the next two days with more Olympic spots at stake.