Erin Jackson, Jordan Stolz win on speed skating World Cup in rivals’ absences

Americans Erin Jackson and Jordan Stolz won speed skating World Cup races in the absence of their top Dutch rivals on Friday.

The Olympic gold medalist Jackson won the 500m in 38.08 seconds, edging Dutch short track star Suzanne Schulting by nine hundredths in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

It’s Jackson’s second win in eight 500m races this season, moving her within two points of World Cup season leader Andzelika Wojcik of Poland, who was fourth on Friday.

Jackson has dealt with health issues while remaining one of the top sprinters in the world since winning the 2022 Olympic 500m.

Later Friday, the world champion Stolz won both the 500m and the 1500m.

He clocked 34.49 in the 500m, topping Canadian Laurent Dubreuil by 24 hundredths.

About 90 minutes later, he won the 1500m in 1:45.08, edging Peder Kongshaug of Norway by four thousandths of a second.

Stolz won a men’s record 18 consecutive World Cup races from February 2024 up to a runner-up in the 500m in his most recent World Cup race on Feb. 2. That run included victories across the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

Stolz has won seven consecutive World Cup races in the 1500m alone, a record streak for a man in the event. His last defeat at that distance came in Tomaszów Mazowiecki in December 2023.

Most of the top Dutch skaters are skipping this weekend’s World Cup, which takes place one week after the Dutch trials for March’s World Championships and one week before the Netherlands hosts the last World Cup of the season.

Those not competing this week include sprinters Femke Kok, the two-time reigning women’s 500m world champion, and Jenning de Boo, who has been the top challenger to Stolz this season in the 500m and the 1000m.

The World Cup continues Saturday, live on Peacock.