Faith Kipyegon adds fourth world 1500m title to her three Olympic golds

Faith Kipyegon, the greatest female miler in history, added a record fourth world title in the 1500m to her three Olympic gold medals in the event.

Kipyegon, a 31-year-old Kenyan, led from start to finish and won in 3:52.15 — prevailing by 2.77 seconds, the largest margin of any of her seven global 1500m titles. She is the first woman to win four world titles in any distance-running event.

Fellow Kenyan Dorcus Ewoi earned silver, followed by Australian Jessica Hull with bronze on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Kipyegon is on a four-year, 22-meet win streak in the 1500m, having broken the world record in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

On Saturday, Kipyegon is expected to go head-to-head in the 5000m with fellow Kenyan Beatrice Chebet, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 10,000m.

Kipyegon won the 5000m at the last worlds in 2023. Chebet beat Kipyegon for 2024 Olympic gold in the event.

The World Championships continue Wednesday with finals including the women's pole vault (7:10 a.m. ET) and men's 1500m (9:20 a.m. ET).