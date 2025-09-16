 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
AUTO: FEB 23 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR standings: Joe Gibbs Racing seeks to carry dominance into 2nd round of Cup playoffs
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships

Top Clips

nbc_pft_phinsbills_250916.jpg
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
nbc_pft_burrow_250916.jpg
Burrow’s injury history becoming part of legacy
oly_atw400_worlds_mclaughlinsemi_250916.jpg
Mclaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results
AUTO: FEB 23 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR standings: Joe Gibbs Racing seeks to carry dominance into 2nd round of Cup playoffs
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships
How to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the 2025 World Track and Field Championships

Top Clips

nbc_pft_phinsbills_250916.jpg
McCourty: Dolphins could walk into buzzsaw in BUF
nbc_pft_burrow_250916.jpg
Burrow’s injury history becoming part of legacy
oly_atw400_worlds_mclaughlinsemi_250916.jpg
Mclaughlin-Levrone smashes Richards-Ross’ 400m AR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Faith Kipyegon adds fourth world 1500m title to her three Olympic golds

  
Published September 16, 2025 09:10 AM

Faith Kipyegon, the greatest female miler in history, added a record fourth world title in the 1500m to her three Olympic gold medals in the event.

Kipyegon, a 31-year-old Kenyan, led from start to finish and won in 3:52.15 — prevailing by 2.77 seconds, the largest margin of any of her seven global 1500m titles. She is the first woman to win four world titles in any distance-running event.

Fellow Kenyan Dorcus Ewoi earned silver, followed by Australian Jessica Hull with bronze on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Kipyegon is on a four-year, 22-meet win streak in the 1500m, having broken the world record in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

On Saturday, Kipyegon is expected to go head-to-head in the 5000m with fellow Kenyan Beatrice Chebet, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 10,000m.

Kipyegon won the 5000m at the last worlds in 2023. Chebet beat Kipyegon for 2024 Olympic gold in the event.

The World Championships continue Wednesday with finals including the women’s pole vault (7:10 a.m. ET) and men’s 1500m (9:20 a.m. ET). Coverage begins at 6 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Golden Gala Pietro Mennea - Diamond League 2023
Faith Kipyegon had to walk, twice, before she became the greatest miler in history
The story of how Faith Kipyegon went from barefoot prodigy to Kenyan legend.