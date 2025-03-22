Federica Brignone clinches Alpine skiing World Cup overall title, breaks age record

Italian Federica Brignone already this season became the oldest woman to win an Alpine skiing World Cup race in downhill, super-G and giant slalom.

Now she’s the oldest woman or man to win a World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in the sport crowning the best ski racer spanning all events.

Brignone, 34, clinched her second overall title Saturday after the cancellation of the first race of the four-race World Cup Finals, a downhill, due to wind.

She is 382 points ahead of Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, last year’s overall champion, with three races left in the 35-race season. A race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale, so Gut-Behrami cannot mathematically catch Brignone.

The Italian previously claimed the crystal globe in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.

Brignone has more at stake at the World Cup Finals over the next three days. She can become the first woman to sweep the downhill, super-G and giant slalom season titles.

Brignone already secured the downhill season title. She goes into Sunday’s super-G (1 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) leading those season standings by five points over Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami. She goes into Tuesday’s giant slalom trailing New Zealand’s Alice Robinson by 20 points — equal to the difference between first and second place in one race.

This has been Brignone’s best season with 10 wins across downhill, super-G and giant slalom, plus world championships medals of gold (giant slalom) and silver (super-G).

No other woman has more than three World Cup victories this season.

Brignone spent her first six years in the 2026 Olympic co-host city of Milan, scooting around her family’s carpeted apartment floors on plastic skis.

Her mom, Maria Rosa Quario, competed in Alpine skiing at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics with a best finish of fourth.

Brignone attended 2006 Torino Games Alpine races, then competed at the last four Olympics. She has one silver medal and two bronze. An Italian has never won an Olympic Alpine medal on home snow.