 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep; Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_230826.jpg
Nketiah gives Arsenal 2-1 lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_brecry_andersengoal_230826.jpg
Andersen scores Palace’s equalizer v. Brentford
nbc_pl_arspenandgoal_230826.jpg
Saka scores penalty to tie things up v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep; Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_230826.jpg
Nketiah gives Arsenal 2-1 lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_brecry_andersengoal_230826.jpg
Andersen scores Palace’s equalizer v. Brentford
nbc_pl_arspenandgoal_230826.jpg
Saka scores penalty to tie things up v. Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France

  
Published August 26, 2023 10:32 AM
FIBA World Cup

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 26: Austin Reaves #15 and Anthony Edwards #10 of the USA Men’s Senior National Team celebrates against New Zealand as part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 26, 2023 at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The U.S. men’s basketball team opened the FIBA World Cup with a 99-72 win over New Zealand in group play in the Philippines.

Paolo Banchero, 20 and the youngest American man to play at a World Cup in 17 years, had a game-high 21 points. It’s the most points scored by an American man in his global championship debut since Paul Pierce in 2002.

New Zealand led during the second quarter, but the U.S. pulled away in the third, and in the fourth mostly rested its starting lineup: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The entire U.S. roster made its global championship debut for head coach Steve Kerr, who succeeded Gregg Popovich after the U.S. won a fourth consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo.

FIBA WORLD CUP: Schedule, Results

The U.S. next plays Greece (without Giannis Antetokounmpo) on Monday. The top two teams from its four-team group, which also includes Jordan, advance to a second group stage.

The U.S. bids to reclaim the World Cup title after finishing seventh at the last edition in 2019, its worst major tournament result ever.

The most notable result of the first two days of games came Friday. Canada, which last qualified for the Olympics in 2000, thumped Olympic silver medalist France 95-65.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points with 13 rebounds and six assists. Gilegous-Alexander is one of two 2023 All-NBA players at the World Cup along with Slovenia’s Luka Doncic.

Canada is bidding to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since the early Steve Nash era in 2000. The World Cup is its first chance.

The top two teams from the Americas qualify for Paris. Others can still qualify through a last-chance tournament next year, likely in June.

At the Tokyo Games, France handed the U.S. its first loss in Olympic play since 2004. That was in the group stage. The U.S. rebounded to beat France in the final.

For the Paris Games, France could have a triple towers lineup of seven-footers Joel Embiid (if he chooses to play for France over the U.S.), Rudy Gobert and No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama. However, Gobert is the only player from that group at the World Cup.