2023 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule

  
Published December 4, 2023 07:33 AM
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America

ALLEN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Ilia Malinin of United States skates in the Men’s Free Skate during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America at Credit Union of Texas Events Center on October 21, 2023 in Allen, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

International Skating Union via Getty Images

The Grand Prix Final, the most prestigious figure skating competition of the fall season, airs live from Beijing on Peacock this week with highlights on NBC Sports.

The Final gathers the top six skaters per discipline from the six-event fall Grand Prix Series, where the best were scattered in different competitions. It is often a preview of the world championships the following March.

As in 2022, the U.S. qualified medal contenders in national champions Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito, plus world champion ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates. All seek a first Grand Prix Final title.

The 19-year-old Malinin, who last season became the first skater to land a clean quadruple Axel in competition, ranks No. 1 in the world this season by best total score. However, Frenchman Adam Siao Him Fa outscored Malinin in the American’s most recent event.

The 16-year-old Levito, last year’s Grand Prix Final silver medalist, had the second-best Grand Prix season for the women behind two-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.

Chock and Bates won both of their Grand Prix starts and rank fourth in the world by best total score. They are undefeated in 2023 and own four Grand Prix Final runner-up finishes dating to 2014.

Pairs had the biggest shakeup this Grand Prix season. Neither of the last two world champions competed. Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara were sidelined by Kihara’s back injury. Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier didn’t enter the Grand Prix Series after saying during last season that it would likely be their last.

Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps were the top pair this fall. Stellato-Dudek, 40, is the oldest skater to win a Grand Prix event. She was the 2000 World junior silver medalist in singles for the U.S. She retired in 2001 due to injuries, came back in pairs in 2016, then switched to Canada in 2021.

2023 Grand Prix Final Broadcast Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)Platform
ThursdayPairs’ Short Program4:55-5:47 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Short Program6:07-6:51 a.m.Peacock
FridayPairs’ Free Skate3:45-4:46 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Short Program6:55-7:39 a.m.Peacock
Rhythm Dance8-8:52 a.m.Peacock
SaturdayFree Dance4:50-5:50 a.m.Peacock
Women’s Free Skate6:10-7:03 a.m.Peacock
Men’s Free Skate7:27-8:20 a.m.Peacock
Highlights9 a.m.-12 p.m.E!*
SundayExhibition Gala1:30-4 a.m.Peacock
Highlights4-6 p.m.NBC*

*Delayed broadcast.
All E! and NBC coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.