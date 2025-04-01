How to watch Grand Slam Track Kingston 2025: Stream info, schedule, preview

Grand Slam Track, a new series of meets for sprinters, hurdlers and distance runners, holds its debut three-day event this weekend in Kingston, Jamaica, live on Peacock.

Top athletes include individual American Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Masai Russell and Cole Hocker, plus a bevy of international stars.

Each athlete races twice over the three-day meet.

The series was launched by Michael Johnson, an Olympic gold medalist in 1992, 1996 and 2000 who serves as commissioner.

After Kingston, the other three Slams are Miami (May 2-4), Philadelphia (May 30-June 1) and Los Angeles (June 27-29), all live on Peacock.

Grand Slam Track Kingston Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform Friday 6 p.m. Peacock Saturday 6 p.m. Peacock Sunday 3 p.m. Peacock

Grand Slam Track Kingston Race Schedule

Day Event Group Time (ET) Friday Women’s 200m Long Sprints 6:42 p.m. Men’s 400m Long Sprints 6:54 p.m. Women’s 3000m Long Distance 7:04 p.m. Women’s 800m Short Distance 7:21 p.m. Men’s 400m Hurdles Long Hurdles 7:34 p.m. Women’s 400m Hurdles Long Hurdles 7:46 pm. Men’s 5000m Long Distance 7:56 p.m. Men’s 100m Short Sprints 8:21 p.m. Saturday Men’s 110m Hurdles Short Hurdles 6:42 p.m. Men’s 200m Long Sprints 6:56 p.m. Women’s 1500m Short Distance 7:08 p.m. Women’s 100m Hurdles Short Hurdles 7:25 p.m. Women’s 100m Short Sprints 7:38 p.m. Men’s 1500m Short Distance 7:50 p.m. Men’s 200m Short Sprints 8:07 p.m. Women’s 400m Long Sprints 8:21 p.m. Sunday Women’s 100m Short Hurdles 3:42 p.m. Men’s 400m Long Hurdles 3:54 p.m. Women’s 5000m Long Distance 4:04 p.m. Men’s 100m Short Hurdles 4:29 p.m. Men’s 800m Short Distance 4:39 p.m. Men’s 3000m Long Distance 4:49 p.m. Women’s 200m Short Sprints 5:08 p.m. Women’s 400m Long Hurdles 5:21 p.m.

How does Grand Slam Track work?

Athletes are divided into six event groups: short sprints (racing the 100m and 200m), short hurdles (100mH and 100m or 110mH and 100m), long sprints (200m/400m), long hurdles (400mH/400m), short distance (800m/1500m) and long distance (3000m/5000m).

There are 24 men’s “Racers” and 24 women’s “Racers” who signed up for all four Grand Slams — four for each event group. For each individual Slam, men’s and women’s “Challengers” fill out the rest of the fields for every eight-athlete event group. Racers who have to withdraw from meets are replaced by additional Challengers.

Athletes earn points based on results, which determine champions for each event group for every Slam.

One overall men’s season champion and one overall women’s season champion will be crowned at the end of the season.

Grand Slam Track Kingston Entry Lists

Race Groups (® denotes Racer; © denotes Challenger)

Men’s Short Sprints: Kenny Bednarek ®, Fred Kerley ®, Oblique Seville ®, Zharnel Hughes ®, Courtney Lindsey ©, Ackeem Blake ©, Terrence Jones ©, Joseph Fahnbulleh ©.

Women’s Short Sprints: Brittany Brown ®, Daryll Neita ®, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ®, Alana Reid ©, Jacious Sears ©, Tamara Clark ©, Jodean Williams ©, Kemba Nelson ©.

Men’s Long Sprints: Muzala Samukonga ®, Matthew Hudson-Smith ®, Jereem Richards ®, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi ©, Vernon Norwood ©, Chris Bailey ©, Deandre Watkin ©, Zandrion Barnes ©.

Women’s Long Sprints: Gabby Thomas ®, Nickisha Pryce ®, Alexis Holmes ®, Marileidy Paulino ®, Salwa Eid Naser ®, Dina Asher-Smith ©, Talitha Diggs ©, Stacey Ann Williams ©.

Men’s Short Hurdles: Freddie Crittenden ®, Sasha Zhoya ®, Daniel Roberts ®, Orlando Bennett ©, Omar McLeod ©, Cordell Tinch ©, Eric Edwards Jr. ©, Dylan Beard ©.

Women’s Short Hurdles: Ackera Nugent ®, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn ®, Masai Russell ®, Cyréna Samba-Mayela ®, Danielle Williams ©, Amber Hughes ©, Denisha Cartwright ©, Nia Ali ©.

Men’s Long Hurdles: Clément Ducos ®, Alison dos Santos ®, Caleb Dean ®, Roshawn Clarke ®, Malik James-King ©, CJ Allen ©, Chris Robinson ©, Assinie Wilson ©.

Women’s Long Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ®, Rushell Clayton ®, Jasmine Jones ®, Shiann Salmon ©, Cathelijn Peeters ©, Andrenette Knight ©, Dalilah Muhammad ©, Cassandra Tate ©.

Men’s Short Distance: Cole Hocker ®, Josh Kerr ®, Yared Nuguse ®, Marco Arop ®, Emmanuel Wanyonyi ©, Bryce Hoppel ©, Neil Gourley ©, Mohamed Attaoui ©.

Women’s Short Distance: Jessica Hull ®, Nikki Hiltz ®, Diribe Welteji ®, Mary Moraa ®, Sage Hurta-Klecker ©, Heather MacLean ©, Natoya Goule-Toppin ©, Susan Ejore ©.

Men’s Long Distance: Grant Fisher ®, Ronald Kwemoi ®, Hagos Gebrhiwet ®, Cooper Teare ©, Thierry Ndikumwenayo ©, Charles Philibert-Thiboutot ©, Dylan Jacobs ©, Telahun Haile Bekele ©.

Women’s Long Distance: Nozomi Tanaka ®, Tsige Gebreselama ®, Agnes Ngetich ®, Elise Cranny ®, Hellen Ekalale ©, Whittni Morgan ©, Melissa Courtney-Bryant ©, Ejgayehu Taye ©.

Grand Slam Track Kingston Key Races

Women’s 400m Hurdles (Long Hurdles), Friday, 7:46 p.m. ET

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone races for the first time this season. In each of her last six championship finals in the 400m hurdles, she has broken the world record: Olympic Trials and Olympics in 2021, U.S. Championships and World Championships in 2022 and Olympic Trials and Olympics in 2024 (50.37 seconds). McLaughlin-Levrone has also been fast at early season meets such as this. She owns the two fastest times ever run before June 1 in a year: 52.70 in her 2024 season opener and 52.75 in 2018 while a collegian.

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Short Hurdles), Saturday, 7:25 p.m. ET

All three Olympic medalists are in the field, led by gold medalist Masai Russell. Another notable, Jamaican Ackera Nugent (DNF in the Olympic final), was actually the world’s fastest woman last year at 12.24 seconds.

Men’s 1500m (Short Distance), Saturday, 7:50 p.m. ET

If the allure of Grand Slam Track could be boiled down to one race, this is it. Not only are all three Olympic 1500m medalists here (Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr, Yared Nuguse), but so are the Olympic 800m gold and silver medalists (Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Canadian Marco Arop). Wanyonyi and Arop — two of the four fastest two-lappers in history — have never run a championship 1500m, and here they’re part of a race against the world’s best.

Women’s 400m (Long Sprints), Saturday, 8:21 p.m. ET

Olympic 200m gold medalist Gabby Thomas moves up to take on Olympic 400m gold medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic. Thomas is a proficient 400m sprinter, having run a personal best of 49.68 in April 2023 (early in the season when sprinters aren’t peaked yet). That time would have placed sixth in the Olympic 400m final won by Paulino in her personal best of 48.17.

Women’s 400m (Long Hurdles), Sunday, 5:21 p.m. ET

A common question in track over the last several years: What is McLaughlin-Levrone capable of in the flat 400m? She answered it somewhat in 2023, winning the U.S. title in 48.74, just four hundredths off the American record. But McLaughlin-Levrone missed the chance to chase the record at the 2023 World Championships due to a small PCL tear in her left knee, then went back to the hurdles in 2024.