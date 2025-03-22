Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Robert Morris at Alabama
Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Mount St. Mary's at Duke
Baylor vs. Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Ole Miss vs. Iowa State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucksmiamiv2_250321.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
nbc_moto_tomvialle_250321.jpg
Vialle’s journey to Supercross stardom
nbc_golf_postgame_bestofsmylie_250321.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Robert Morris at Alabama
Saint Mary’s vs. Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Mount St. Mary's at Duke
Baylor vs. Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Ole Miss vs. Iowa State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucksmiamiv2_250321.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead
nbc_moto_tomvialle_250321.jpg
Vialle’s journey to Supercross stardom
nbc_golf_postgame_bestofsmylie_250321.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals

  
Published March 22, 2025 09:09 AM

Grant Holloway has become the first hurdler to win three consecutive World Indoor Championships, extending a 70-plus-race win streak in the 60m hurdles that dates back more than a decade.

Holloway, the Paris Olympic 110m hurdles champion, won Saturday’s final in 7.42 seconds in Nanjing, China. France’s Wilhem Belocian took a distant silver in 7.54.

Holloway holds the four fastest indoor 60m hurdles times in history — 7.27, 7.29, 7.29 and 7.29.

His last defeat in the event came as a high school sophomore in March 2014.

WORLD INDOORS: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

In other events Saturday, Chris Bailey led a U.S. sweep of the men’s 400m medals. Bailey, an Olympic 4x400m gold medalist, clocked 45.08 for his first individual global medal. He was followed by Brian Faust (45.47) and Jacory Patterson (45.54).

Bailey became the first American to win the men’s 400m since Tyree Washington in 2003.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men’s 3000m. He is now the second man to earn gold medals at the Olympics, World Outdoor Championships and World Indoor Championships while doing so over the 1500m, 3000m and 5000m. The other is mile world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj of Morocco.

Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu won the women’s 3000m, one year after taking the 1500m indoor title. American Shelby Houlihan overtook Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jessica Hull of Australia for silver by two hundredths of a second.

Houlihan, a 2016 Olympian, is returning this year from a four-year ban after testing positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone in December 2020.

In the women’s 400m, Brit Amber Anning overtook American Alexis Holmes — 50.60 to 50.63 — in the final strides as Holmes fell through the finish line.

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.15 meters for a third consecutive World Indoor pole vault title and a seventh consecutive global title overall including the Olympics and World Outdoor Championships.

Duplantis, the world record holder at 6.27 meters, was tested like never before. Olympic bronze medalist Emmanouil Karalis of Greece cleared 6.05 meters, the highest clearance by any foe in any competition with Duplantis.

World Indoors continue later Saturday at 10:05 p.m. ET with the last morning session in Nanjing. The last session of finals is Sunday at 7:35 a.m. ET. All sessions air live on Peacock.

NBC and CNBC air highlights on Saturday (11:30 a.m. ET, CNBC) and Sunday (12 p.m., NBC, and 3:30 p.m., CNBC).

TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR
2025 World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule
How to watch the 2025 World Indoor Track and Field Championships from Nanjing, China.