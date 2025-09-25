 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Viktor Hovland talks about swing epiphany and the search for UFOS
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Packers at Cowboys - Micah’s Return! Prediction, Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders
FLEX Finder Week 4: Can Tre Tucker keep this up?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
nbc_pft_ravens_chiefs_duny_250925.jpg
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Viktor Hovland talks about swing epiphany and the search for UFOS
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Packers at Cowboys - Micah’s Return! Prediction, Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders
FLEX Finder Week 4: Can Tre Tucker keep this up?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rivalryunis_250925.jpg
Cardinals to debut rivalry uniform vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_eagles_buc_duny_250925.jpg
Keys to Eagles vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
nbc_pft_ravens_chiefs_duny_250925.jpg
Weighing if Ravens or Chiefs need Week 4 win more

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Americans Holly Drapp, Jess Thoennes take bronze at World Rowing Championships

  
Published September 25, 2025 10:02 AM

Holly Drapp and Jess Thoennes earned the U.S.’ first medal of the 2025 World Rowing Championships in Shanghai on Thursday.

Drapp and Thoennes captured bronze in the pair, rallying from fifth place in the six-boat final after the first 500 meters of the 2,000-meter race.

Maria-Magdalena Rusu and Simona Radis of Romania took gold in 7:08.52, followed by France’s Emma Cornelis and Hezekia Peron (7:13.31), just ahead of the charging Americans (7:13.93).

Drapp, a 26-year-old who was an NCAA champion at Washington, made her senior global championship debut.

Thoennes, a 30-year-old who was also an NCAA champion at Washington, earned her second senior global medal after a silver with the eight at the 2023 Worlds.

Thoennes was also in boats that placed fourth at the last two Olympics in the eight (Tokyo) and the pair (Paris, with Azja Czajkowski), which were the best finishes for any U.S. women’s boats at those Games.

Rowing worlds continue through Sunday in Shanghai.

2028 Los Angeles Olympics Competition Schedule.jpg
LA 2028 Olympics daily competition schedule released
The Los Angeles Olympics run from July 12-30 in 2028.