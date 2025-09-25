Americans Holly Drapp, Jess Thoennes take bronze at World Rowing Championships

Holly Drapp and Jess Thoennes earned the U.S.’ first medal of the 2025 World Rowing Championships in Shanghai on Thursday.

Drapp and Thoennes captured bronze in the pair, rallying from fifth place in the six-boat final after the first 500 meters of the 2,000-meter race.

Maria-Magdalena Rusu and Simona Radis of Romania took gold in 7:08.52, followed by France’s Emma Cornelis and Hezekia Peron (7:13.31), just ahead of the charging Americans (7:13.93).

Drapp, a 26-year-old who was an NCAA champion at Washington, made her senior global championship debut.

Thoennes, a 30-year-old who was also an NCAA champion at Washington, earned her second senior global medal after a silver with the eight at the 2023 Worlds.

Thoennes was also in boats that placed fourth at the last two Olympics in the eight (Tokyo) and the pair (Paris, with Azja Czajkowski), which were the best finishes for any U.S. women’s boats at those Games.

Rowing worlds continue through Sunday in Shanghai.