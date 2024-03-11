Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt chase more history at World Cup Finals, live on Peacock

An Alpine skiing season that Mikaela Shiffrin deemed wild, and one that Marco Odermatt has flat-out dominated, ends at the World Cup Finals, live on Peacock the next two weekends.

Shiffrin’s season ends this weekend. She will contest Saturday’s slalom in Saalbach, Austria, and maybe Sunday’s giant slalom, depending on how she’s feeling with her training and continued recovery from a Jan. 26 downhill race crash.

She will not race the following weekend’s downhill and super-G. Shiffrin, already selective when it comes to the speed disciplines, chose to focus on the technical events in her return to snow.

This past Sunday, she raced for the first time in six weeks, winning a slalom for a record-extending 96th Alpine World Cup victory. She also clinched an eighth slalom season title, tying the record for season titles in any discipline.

Shiffrin is tied for third on the all-time World Cup wins list across all Winter Olympic sports with retired Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen (whose 96 wins included one in cross-country skiing). The only athletes with more, both also retired legends: German speed skater Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (98 wins) and Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen (114).

Regardless of her World Cup Finals results, Shiffrin’s ability to return from her injuries and immediately win made it a successful ending to the campaign.

“This season has just been a wild one, full of ups and downs, I think for everybody,” she told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Sunday. “My own personal journey, there’s definitely been some frustrating moments these past weeks, so just trying to get back and hoping that I could get back.”

World Cup Finals Live Broadcast Schedule



Date Event Platform Time (ET) Sat., March 16 Men’s GS (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m. Women’s SL (Run 1) Peacock 5:30 a.m. Men’s GS (Run 2) Peacock 7 a.m. Women’s SL (Run 2) Peacock 8:30 a.m. Stifel Snow Show CNBC 2:30 p.m. Sun., March 17 Women’s GS (Run 1) Peacock 4 a.m. Men’s SL (Run 1) Peacock 5:30 a.m. Women’s GS (Run 2) Peacock 7 a.m. Men’s SL (Run 2) Peacock 8:30 a.m. Fri., March 22 Women’s SG Peacock 5 a.m. Men’s SG Peacock 6:30 a.m. Sat., March 23 Women’s DH Peacock 6:15 a.m. Stifel Snow Show CNBC 12:30 p.m. Sun., March 24 Men’s DH Peacock 6:15 a.m.

Also this weekend, Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami can mathematically clinch her second World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing the crowns the world’s best all-around Alpine skier.

Gut-Behrami, whose other overall title came in 2016, passed Shiffrin in this season’s standings in February during the American’s injury absence.

At 32, Gut-Behrami would shatter the record of oldest woman to win the overall. That’s currently held by fellow Swiss Vreni Schneider, who won at age 30 in 1995.

On the men’s side, Odermatt clinched the overall historically early — on Feb. 24 with 10 races left in the season.

The men’s World Cup Finals in Saalbach begin with a GS on Saturday, where plenty of history is at stake for Odermatt.

The 26-year-old Swiss has 13 wins already this season, tying the men’s single-season record. So a victory in any of his three World Cup Finals races will give him the record outright.

A win on Saturday specifically would extend his streak to 13 consecutive GS victories dating to last season. The record run for one discipline is 14, set by Swede Ingemar Stenmark in the GS from 1978-80.

Odermatt can also become the first skier to win every race in one primary discipline in one season since Schneider won all seven slaloms in 1988-89.

Then on the final weekend March 22-24, with a downhill and super-G, Odermatt can finish off one of the most dominant seasons in history.

He currently has 1,902 points from his results this season — 140 points shy of his men’s World Cup single-season record from last year. For each race, the winner receives 100 points on a descending scale through one point for 30th place. Only the top 15 are scored at World Cup Finals.

Odermatt currently leads the overall standings by 1,056 points. The men’s single-season record margin — 743 from Hermann Maier in 2000-01 — is set to be shattered.

The question is how close Odermatt can get to the single-season record margin for men or women set by Slovenian Tina Maze in 2012-13: 1,313 points.