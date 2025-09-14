2025 Ironman Nice World Championship Results
Published September 14, 2025 09:04 AM
2025 Ironman World Championship men’s results from Nice, France on Sept. 13 (finishing times unofficial) ...
1. Casper Stornes (NOR) — 7:51:36
2. Gustav Iden (NOR) — 7:54:13
3. Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR) — 7:56:34
4. Marten Van Riel (BEL) — 8:02:18
5. Sam Laidlow (FRA) — 8:03:55
6. Jonas Schomburg (GER) — 8:07:04
7. Nick Thompson (AUS) — 8:10:32
8. Matthew Marquardt (USA) — 8:11:34
9. Patrick Lange (GER) — 8:14:13
10. Jamie Riddle (RSA) — 8:15:00
Casper Stornes went from 11th in the Tokyo Olympic triathlon to winning the 140.6-mile Ironman.