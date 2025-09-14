Ironman Nice World Championship: Casper Stornes leads Norway podium sweep

Casper Stornes led a Norway sweep of the podium at the Ironman World Championship men’s triathlon in Nice, France.

Stornes, a 28-year-old who placed 11th in the Tokyo Olympic triathlon (32 miles), moved up to the Ironman (140.6 miles) and became the third Norwegian to win the men’s long-distance title, all in the last five editions.

He clocked an unofficial 7 hours, 51 minutes, 36 seconds for the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile marathon run.

He was joined on the podium by the other Norwegians to win in past years who are also his training partners — Gustav Iden (the 2022 Ironman winner) and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Kristian Blummenfelt (the 2021 Ironman winner, held in May 2022).

IRONMAN NICE: Results

Stornes completed his first full Ironman in April (fifth at the North American Championship), then placd third at the Ironman European Championship in June.

The last nation to sweep an Ironman World Championship men’s or women’s podium was Germany in the men’s race in 2016 (Jan Frodeno, Sebastian Kienle, Patrick Lange).

The Ironman World Championship had been held exclusively in Hawaii from its inception in 1978 through 2019.

Starting in 2023, organizers split the men’s and women’s races with one in Nice and the other on Hawaii’s Big Island, alternating years, through 2026.

That change was made so that the two fields can “have a focused” race experience.

The women’s Ironman World Championship in Hawaii is Oct. 11.

2025 Ironman Nice World Championship Results

1. Casper Stornes (NOR) — 7:51:36

2. Gustav Iden (NOR) — 7:54:13

3. Kristian Blummenfelt (NOR) — 7:56:34

4. Marten Van Riel (BEL) — 8:02:18

5. Sam Laidlow (FRA) — 8:03:55

6. Jonas Schomburg (GER) — 8:07:04

7. Nick Thompson (AUS) — 8:10:32

8. Matthew Marquardt (USA) — 8:11:34

9. Patrick Lange (GER) — 8:14:13

10. Jamie Riddle (RSA) — 8:15:00

Unofficial finishing times.