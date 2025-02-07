 Skip navigation
Jaelin Kauf wins Deer Valley moguls, extends World Cup podium streak

  
Published February 7, 2025 06:56 AM

Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf earned her first World Cup moguls victory in more than six years while extending her podium streak to seven events in a row between moguls and dual moguls.

Kauf, a 28-year-old Wyoming native, took the Intermountain Health Freestyle International presented by Stifel at Deer Valley, Utah, on Thursday night.

She scored 80.75 points in the super final, edging 2018 Olympic gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France (79.63).

She did so in front of family and friends who carried large letter J signs and on the third anniversary of her Olympic medal-winning performance in China.

Kauf ranks second in this season’s World Cup moguls standings behind Laffont (in the notable absence of injured 2022 Olympic champion Jakara Anthony of Australia).

Kauf is ranked No. 1 in dual moguls, which makes its Olympic debut in 2026.

Competition in Deer Valley continues with aerials on Friday and dual moguls on Saturday. Deer Valley highlights air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

oly_xx_chasinggold_skimofeature.jpg
2026 Milan Cortina Olympics: New sport, events on Winter Games program
In 2026, the Winter Olympics welcome a new medal sport for the first time since 1964.