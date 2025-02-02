Jaelin Kauf earns 10th World Cup win, ranked No. 1 in dual moguls

American Jaelin Kauf earned her 10th career World Cup win and consolidated her No. 1 ranking in dual moguls, which makes its Olympic debut next February.

Kauf, the 2022 Olympic moguls silver medalist, won in the head-to-head dual moguls in Val St. Come, Quebec, on Saturday night.

She defeated Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan in the final for her second victory in three dual moguls World Cups this season.

It’s Kauf’s sixth consecutive World Cup podium overall between moguls and dual moguls and her eighth consecutive top-two finish in a World Cup dual moguls event dating to last January.

Kauf, whose parents were moguls skiers, ranks second in the overall World Cup standings this season (combining moguls and dual moguls) behind 2018 Olympic gold medalist Perrine Laffont of France.

Australian Jakara Anthony, the 2022 Olympic champion, has been sidelined since breaking her collarbone in early December.

Also at Val St. Come, Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury won both men’s moguls and dual moguls to reach 96 career World Cup victories.

Kingsbury and American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin can both reach 100 World Cup wins later month and possibly on the same day.

Shiffrin has 99 victories, but her next races will be at the World Championships, which don’t count as World Cups. Her next possible World Cups are giant slaloms on Feb. 21 and 22 and a slalom on Feb. 23.

Kingsbury could compete next Thursday and Saturday in Deer Valley, Utah, and then Feb. 21 and 22 in Beidahu, China. Deer Valley World Cup highlights air on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

The individual World Cup wins record across all Winter Olympic disciplines is 114 — held by Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, who retired in 2018 as the all-time Winter Olympic medals leader with 15.