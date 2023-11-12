 Skip navigation
Jessica Stevens ends 49-year U.S. medal drought at trampoline worlds

  
Published November 12, 2023 11:27 AM
Jessica Stevens

Filippo Tomasi/USA Gymnastics

Jessica Stevens won trampoline bronze at the world championships, becoming the first American medalist in the event in 49 years.

Stevens, the first to go in the eight-woman final, scored 55.74 points for her routine in Birmingham, England, on Sunday.

It held up for third place behind two-time Olympic medalist Bryony Page of Great Britain and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Zhu Xueying of China.

Stevens qualified into the final in seventh place on Saturday.

Trampoline made its Olympic debut in 2000. The best U.S. Olympic finish in the event is sixth.

Stevens, bidding for her first Olympics next year, became the first American man or woman to make a world championships podium in the event since 1974.

The U.S. dominated trampoline in the first decade of world championships starting in 1964.

Stevens placed 27th at worlds in 2017, 61st in 2018, 77th in 2019, 23rd in 2021 and sixth in 2022.