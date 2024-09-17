Jordan Chiles appeals Olympic floor exercise bronze medal ruling, submits video

Jordan Chiles appealed a court decision that moved her from third place back to fifth in the Olympic floor exercise final over the timing of an inquiry into her initial score.

Law firms representing Chiles announced Monday that they filed an appeal of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland.

On Aug. 5, Chiles won the Olympic floor exercise bronze medal after a U.S. inquiry into her difficulty score led to the score being raised by one tenth. That moved her from fifth place into bronze-medal position, passing Romanians Sabrina Voinea and Ana Barbosu.

After a Romanian appeal, a CAS panel on Aug. 10 reverted Chiles’ score because the scoring inquiry was submitted four seconds past the one-minute time limit. Chiles was moved back to fifth place. Barbosu became the bronze medalist.

On Aug. 15, Chiles called the decision “devastating” and that it felt “unjust” in a social media post.

Rulings by CAS, which is headquartered in Switzerland, can be appealed to Swiss federal court on limited procedural grounds.

One of the law firms representing Chiles is asking the Swiss court to find the CAS decision “was procedurally deficient” for two reasons it specified:



CAS refused to consider video evidence found on Aug. 11 that showed the inquiry was submitted on time. ( A link to a Vimeo video with a password was submitted in a footnote on page 18 in Monday’s appeal

Chiles was not properly informed that CAS panel chair Hamid Gharavi had a conflict of interest. Gharavi “has acted as counsel for Romania for almost a decade and was actively representing Romania at the time of the CAS arbitration,” according to the law firm.

“Given these undeniable deficiencies, Chiles asks the Federal Supreme Court to reinstate the score that she rightfully earned at the floor event final,” the law firm wrote.

The firm also said Chiles was informed of the CAS hearing “a few hours before it began” and “did not receive the necessary time and opportunity to prepare any defense.”

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee previously said CAS sent emails to incorrect addresses at the USOPC and USA Gymnastics up until less than 24 hours before the hearing and two days past the deadline to submit objections.

CAS previously said it was disclosed that Gharavi represents Romania “in investment arbitrations” and that Gharavi’s inclusion on the panel was not objected to before or through the end of the proceedings.

In a statement Monday, USA Gymnastics said it “made a collective, strategic decision to have Jordan lead the initial filing. USAG is closely coordinating with Jordan and her legal team and will make supportive filings with the court in the continued pursuit of justice for Jordan.”

The USOPC said in a Monday statement, “In collaboration with Jordan’s counsel and USA Gymnastics, we are pursuing a coordinated approach, with Jordan’s team leading the initial appeal. Due to the egregious errors and oversight by CAS in handling the case and overlooking clear evidence of Jordan’s rightful bronze win, we are determined to ensure she receives the recognition she deserves. Our commitment to truth in this matter remains steadfast.”