Jordan Stolz breaks American record in 1000m in speed skating

  
Published January 21, 2024 08:24 PM

Speed skater Jordan Stolz broke a 15-year-old American record in the 1000m on Sunday.

Stolz, 19, clocked 1 minute, 6.27 seconds at the Four Continents Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, where most records are set as it is at altitude.

Stolz broke the record of 1:06.42 set by two-time Olympic gold medalist Shani Davis in 2009.

Stolz, who improved his personal best by two tenths of a second, ranks fourth on the all-time list behind Russian Pavel Kulizhnikov (1:05.69) and Dutchmen Kjeld Nuis (1:06.18) and Thomas Krol (1:06.25).

Stolz already lowered the American record in the 500m each of the previous two seasons.

This past October, he skated the world’s two fastest sea-level 1500m times in history. His best 1500m time overall -- 1:42.26 -- ranks him fifth in American history in that event behind Davis (1:41.04), Joey Mantia (1:41.15), Chad Hedrick (1:42.14) and Brian Hansen (1:42.16).

Last season, Stolz became the youngest skater to win a world title and the first to win three individual golds at a single world championships.

The Utah Olympic Oval hosts a World Cup next weekend, where more records could be under threat. Peacock airs live coverage.