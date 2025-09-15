 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh matches Mantle, M’s beat Angels, take sole possession of AL West lead with 9th win in row
Ryder Lyons.jpg
Quarterback Ryder Lyons Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Vlad Dyakonov.jpg
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_simms_hyundai_250914.jpg
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Baltimore block party’
nbc_simms_cowboysgiants_250914.jpg
Cowboys outlast Giants in overtime thriller
nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh matches Mantle, M’s beat Angels, take sole possession of AL West lead with 9th win in row
Ryder Lyons.jpg
Quarterback Ryder Lyons Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Vlad Dyakonov.jpg
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_simms_hyundai_250914.jpg
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Baltimore block party’
nbc_simms_cowboysgiants_250914.jpg
Cowboys outlast Giants in overtime thriller
nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Julien Alfred out of World Championships 200m due to injury

  
Published September 15, 2025 06:57 AM

Olympic 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred will miss the 200m at the World Track and Field Championships due to a grade one hamstring strain, according to the Saint Lucia track and field federation.

“This decision was made to prioritize Julien’s health and long-term career,” a statement read. “While we know this news brings disappointment, we are proud of her incredible performances to date at these Championships and remain inspired by her resilience and excellence.”

Alfred said after winning bronze in Sunday’s 100m at worlds that she “felt my hamstring a little bit” in the warm-up area.

Alfred is the world’s fastest woman in the 200m in 2025 at 21.71 seconds.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

The second-fastest is American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (21.84), who won Sunday’s 100m. If she wins Friday’s 200m final, Jefferson-Wooden will be the second woman in the last 30 years to sweep the 100m and 200m at one worlds after Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

American Gabby Thomas, who won 2024 Olympic 200m gold over Alfred, withdrew before worlds due to an Achilles injury.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
How Melissa Jefferson-Wooden went from ‘village kid’ to world’s fastest woman of 2025
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden saved her dad’s life when she was 17 years old.