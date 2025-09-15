Julien Alfred out of World Championships 200m due to injury

Olympic 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred will miss the 200m at the World Track and Field Championships due to a grade one hamstring strain, according to the Saint Lucia track and field federation.

“This decision was made to prioritize Julien’s health and long-term career,” a statement read. “While we know this news brings disappointment, we are proud of her incredible performances to date at these Championships and remain inspired by her resilience and excellence.”

Alfred said after winning bronze in Sunday’s 100m at worlds that she “felt my hamstring a little bit” in the warm-up area.

Alfred is the world’s fastest woman in the 200m in 2025 at 21.71 seconds.

The second-fastest is American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (21.84), who won Sunday’s 100m. If she wins Friday’s 200m final, Jefferson-Wooden will be the second woman in the last 30 years to sweep the 100m and 200m at one worlds after Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

American Gabby Thomas, who won 2024 Olympic 200m gold over Alfred, withdrew before worlds due to an Achilles injury.