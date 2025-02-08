 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Texas A&M at Missouri
Taylor’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left leads No. 10 Texas A&M past No. 15 Missouri 67-64
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Kansas State
Kansas State extends winning streak to five with 81-73 victory over No. 16 Kansas
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings
Canada adds Drew Doughty for 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_vonallmenwin_250209.jpg
von Allmen wins downhill at Alpine Championships
oly_frwmo_kaufgold_250209.jpg
Kauf wins dual moguls, extends podium win streak
for_MPX_HLs.jpg
HLs: Iriafen leads No. 7 USC past No. 8 Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kaysha Love ties for monobob World Cup win

  
Published February 8, 2025 07:35 AM

American Kaysha Love, a bobsled push athlete at the 2022 Olympics, took another step toward making the 2026 Olympic team as a driver by winning a monobob World Cup race on Saturday.

Love, 27, shared the victory with Australian Bree Walker in Lillehammer, Norway.

It’s Love’s sixth career World Cup win — third in monobob — and her first this season after second- and third-place finishes in January.

Love, the push athlete in Kaillie Humphries’ sled at the 2022 Olympics, is now the highest-ranked U.S. driver on the World Cup (fourth overall behind three Germans).

She’s followed in the World Cup season standings by five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor in fifth and the three-time Olympic gold medalist Humphries in seventh.

A nation can qualify up to three sleds per event for the Olympics next season.

Love sprinted for UNLV, converted to bobsled in 2020 and made her first Olympic team less than two years later. She then made a common move for top push athletes after an Olympics, switching to driving.

The bobsled World Cup continues Sunday in Lillehammer with two-woman and four-man races.

The World Championships are in March in Lake Placid, New York.

Manteo Mitchell
Manteo Mitchell won a Summer Olympic medal on a broken leg. Can he make a Winter Olympic team?
Manteo Mitchell is bidding to make the Winter Olympics, 14 years after he ran in the Summer Olympics.