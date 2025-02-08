Kaysha Love ties for monobob World Cup win

American Kaysha Love, a bobsled push athlete at the 2022 Olympics, took another step toward making the 2026 Olympic team as a driver by winning a monobob World Cup race on Saturday.

Love, 27, shared the victory with Australian Bree Walker in Lillehammer, Norway.

It’s Love’s sixth career World Cup win — third in monobob — and her first this season after second- and third-place finishes in January.

Love, the push athlete in Kaillie Humphries’ sled at the 2022 Olympics, is now the highest-ranked U.S. driver on the World Cup (fourth overall behind three Germans).

She’s followed in the World Cup season standings by five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor in fifth and the three-time Olympic gold medalist Humphries in seventh.

A nation can qualify up to three sleds per event for the Olympics next season.

Love sprinted for UNLV, converted to bobsled in 2020 and made her first Olympic team less than two years later. She then made a common move for top push athletes after an Olympics, switching to driving.

The bobsled World Cup continues Sunday in Lillehammer with two-woman and four-man races.

The World Championships are in March in Lake Placid, New York.