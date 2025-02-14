Kendall Gretsch, Jake Adicoff, Aaron Pike take gold at Para biathlon, cross-country skiing worlds

Americans Kendall Gretsch, Aaron Pike and Jake Adicoff combined for six gold medals between the Para World Championships in biathlon and cross-country skiing the last two weeks.

Gretsch, already a Paralympic gold medalist in biathlon, cross-country skiing and triathlon, won three gold medals at Para biathlon worlds last week in Pokljuka, Slovenia.

Gretsch, 32, took the 12.5km individual event, the 7.5km sprint and the 7.5km sprint pursuit in the sitting division.

Oksana Masters, who took two golds and one silver in sitting biathlon events at the 2022 Paralympics, did not compete at these biathlon worlds due to injury, according to U.S. Para Nordic.

The last American to win three individual golds at one Winter Paralympics was Alpine skier Sarah Will, who took four in 2002.

Pike, who is Masters’ fiancé, took gold in the men’s sitting pursuit and bronze in the individual event at Para biathlon worlds.

Pike, 38, is now a two-time world champion in Para biathlon in individual races. He has competed at each of the last seven Paralympics (Winter and Summer).

Adicoff took two golds at this week’s Para cross-country skiing worlds in Toblach, Italy, in the visually impaired division.

Adicoff, 29, won Wednesday’s 10km interval start classic with guide Reid Goble and Friday’s 20km interval start freestyle with guide Peter Wolter.

He added mixed-gender relay silver with Gretsch, Sydney Peterson and Dan Cnossen. Gretsch also won individual silver and bronze medals, giving her six total medals between the two world championships.

For the first time this year, there will be Para cross-country skiing events at the FIS World Nordic Skiing Championships from March 4-5 in Trondheim, Norway.

The Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics open March 6, 2026.